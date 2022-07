Summer in the Berkshires is in full swing and that means lots of amazing outdoor events, including the return of Tanglewood in the City. Tanglewood in the City is back at The First Street Common in downtown Pittsfield! For the fourth year in a row, Mill Town Capital has teamed up with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Center for the Arts for a free screening of a Tanglewood performance this Friday, July 22nd at The Common.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO