Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on South Havana Street in Aurora Monday night, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed was killed following a fiery crash in Aurora Monday night, according to police.

The preliminary investigation into the deadly crash on South Havana Street revealed the motorcyclist of a Yamaha R6 was speeding northbound on South Havana at the same time a blue Subaru Impreza was turning left onto southbound Havana from a parking lot on the east side of the road when the driver collided with the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened sometime before 6:50 p.m., when Aurora 911 was called about a serious crash on the roadway.

Both police and firefighters responded to the scene and found a man lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive the injuries he sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Subaru stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Both directions of Havana Street were closed for several hours so traffic investigators could comb the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing and detectives will determine if alcohol or any other factors contributed to the crash, police said in the news release.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office once family has been notified.

If you witnessed this crash or have dashcam video of the crash, you are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Section at (303) 739-7000.

Police said Monday’s deadly crash is the 24th traffic-related fatality of 2022.