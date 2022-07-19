ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on South Havana Street in Aurora Monday night, police say

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKJ8H_0gl7F0CO00
Police Lights

AURORA, Colo. – A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed was killed following a fiery crash in Aurora Monday night, according to police.

The preliminary investigation into the deadly crash on South Havana Street revealed the motorcyclist of a Yamaha R6 was speeding northbound on South Havana at the same time a blue Subaru Impreza was turning left onto southbound Havana from a parking lot on the east side of the road when the driver collided with the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened sometime before 6:50 p.m., when Aurora 911 was called about a serious crash on the roadway.

Both police and firefighters responded to the scene and found a man lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive the injuries he sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Subaru stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Both directions of Havana Street were closed for several hours so traffic investigators could comb the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing and detectives will determine if alcohol or any other factors contributed to the crash, police said in the news release.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office once family has been notified.

If you witnessed this crash or have dashcam video of the crash, you are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Section at (303) 739-7000.

Police said Monday’s deadly crash is the 24th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

Comments / 8

Chuck Denny
2d ago

I was hit by a drunk driver and both of my legs were broken. You may be a great driver but don't ever assume everyone else is, slow down!

Reply
6
S N
2d ago

I was in that same area last week when a guy on a motorcycle nearly ran me over he was going at least a 100. Probably the same guy.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

After a month in a hospital, bicyclist struck in hit & run going home

Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Aurora, CO
Cars
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

WANTED: Denver Police searching for robbery suspects

Denver Police need help identifying three robbery suspects. Police say the suspects committed two robberies on July 19 at various locations.The first occurred just after 12 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard; the second robbery occurred at around 2 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Gaylord Street.While police released images of three suspect, they say there are four. They describe them as Black men between the ages of 18-22. They say all suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns. The group might be using a newer model, gray Jeep Cherokee.Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
9NEWS

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood officer who stopped shooting spree gets national honor

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police officer who shot and killed a man accused of killing five people in the Denver area in December received national recognition Thursday for her "remarkable courage." The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) in Washington, D.C., named Agent Ashley Ferris as its...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Witnesses say they saw 2 people seriously injured after Denver police shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has not yet said how badly the five bystanders injured in a shooting by three officers in LoDo early Sunday morning were hurt. DPD said 21-year-old Jordan Waddy pointed a handgun at officers and then three officers fired their weapons as bars were preparing to close in the area of 20th and Larimer streets. The department said Waddy is expected to survive.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver leader says trust in police "is shaken" after bystanders shot

A prominent city leader is calling for "additional scrutiny and accountability" of the Denver Police Department after officers shot six bystanders last weekend.Driving the news: Councilwoman Robin Kniech, leader of the safety committee, said she's concerned about the community's "shaken trust" in the department after the early-morning shooting in the Lower Downtown neighborhood.In a statement issued Thursday, Kniech expressed direct frustration at Mayor Michael Hancock's reaction, in which he asked for Denver's patience amid the investigation."Our city's calls to patiently wait for an investigation could be perceived as conflicting with DPD statements defending the officers' actions long before those investigations...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Tire ‘tore through’ victim’s windshield along I-25 in Colorado, authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a hit-and-run suspect. According to Denver Police, someone was travelling along I-25 southbound when a wheel dislodged from their vehicle. The wheel bounced on the highway and “tore through” the victim’s windshield, according to police. The victim was seriously hurt, and the driver who left the scene has yet to be identified.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy