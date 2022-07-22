ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-94 In Detroit Closed For 7 Days To Move Second Avenue Bridge

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that I-94 in Detroit will be closed for seven days as crews move the Second Avenue bridge.

The move will require I-94 to be closed in both directions between I-75 and M-10.

The closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22 and MDOT officials say, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to southbound M-10, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94, while westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

At 1 a.m. on July 22, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street to Chrysler Drive while all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott Street to Trumbull Avenue.

Crews say the freeway and ramps should reopen at  4 a.m. Friday, July 29.

All work is weather permitting.

The Second Avenue bridge was built in 1954 and it has never been replaced.

The work done to move and install this new Second Avenue bridge will make it the first network tied arch bridge built in Michigan.

A network tied bridge is one that has cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides.

Crews will also move the skeleton of the Second Avenue bridge, which will be secured onto the new bridge.

MDOT says they will move the skeleton across the freeway using self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), which are multi-axled rolling platforms.

