Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Mother Road Market helps restaurant dreams become reality

Mike Rowe, the former “Dirty Jobs” television host, is coming to the Green Country area to film the third season of his new program, “The Story Behind the Story.” Rowe will be in Bartlesville later this week to film a segment of his show, which will be shown at a later date. Rowe’s production team has not released information on what story will be covered but they did say they are glad to back in our state where television and Hollywood filming has been growing as an industry. Rowe says that being able to add to the local economy is one reason why he chose to come to Bartlesville.

2 DAYS AGO