Tulsa, OK

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Mother Road Market helps restaurant dreams become reality

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, Mother Road Market is a fun food hall with more than...

cbsaustin.com

CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Stay the night in a retro cosmic crash pad or hip hideaway

If you're looking for a unique place to stay in Tulsa, you can't book better than these one-of-a-kind experiences! Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 is now also home to Buck's Cosmic Crash Pad, a retro Airbnb dripping in nostalgia. For fans of "The Outsiders" cult classic film who want to 'Stay Gold", The Greaser Hideout is like stepping into the film and back in time. Trevor Scott checks out both spots to see what specials stays await!
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Getting to know Paws In Need Tulsa, a nonprofit providing comfort and care to our community's homeless animal population

On this installment of ST, we learn about Paws In Need Tulsa, or PINT, which is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit that raises funds for homeless animals. The funds PINT raises, per its website, help to cover "veterinary expenses, foster supplies, boarding, public awareness and education, [and also] helping homeless dogs and cats escape neglect, abuse, and euthanasia mainly via transport to states [in the northern U.S.] without pet overpopulation issues." Our guests are Andrea Kyle, the founder and president of PINT, and Kerstin Henry, a PINT volunteer, who tell us about the important work this organization does for the Tulsa area's four-legged inhabitants. They also tells us about an all-ages "Rock & Rescue" fundraiser for PINT that will happen at Cain's Ballroom on July 31st.
TULSA, OK
CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Watch the full show now!

Trevor Scott is taking you Road Trippin' to explore the vibrant arts and culture scene in Tulsa! Take a deep dive into Bob Dylan’s life at the stunning new Bob Dylan Center, experience music recording history at The Church Studio, explore a food paradise at Mother Road Market, learn how Maggie's Music Box is keeping live music in the spotlight, check-in for the ultimate stay at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 and The Outsiders House Museum "Greaser Hideout" Airbnb and so much MORE!
TULSA, OK
CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! A tribute to a music legend at The Bob Dylan Center

Located in the heart of downtown Tulsa in the vibrant arts district, you'll find the Bob Dylan Center. It's 29,000sf and contains more than 100,000 artifacts, but just as impressive is the creative spirit that is housed here. Bob Dylan is a man who is well known for his music, but here, visitors will learn so much more. Trevor Scott learns more about the journey that brought the Bob Dylan Center to Tulsa and what they hope to teach people about this legendary musician.
TULSA, OK
Trevor Scott
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Intense heat in Tulsa affecting pool chemicals

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
sapulpatimes.com

Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with Longhorn cattle drive on Historic Route 66

BRISTOW, Okla.- On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with a longhorn cattle drive down Main Street, Historic Route 66. Beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the festival includes food trucks, live music, a beer tent, carnival rides, craft vendors, exhibitors, a climbing wall, boutique shopping, activities, a petting zoo, inflatables and entertainment. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Ft. Riley is visiting and festival goers can meet and greet the soldiers and the Army horses.
BRISTOW, OK
KTUL

Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.
Christina Howard

Take a Day Trip to The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

If you are in the North Eastern Oklahoma area and are looking for a great way to spend the day, consider planning a trip to Pawhuska. The Merc, as Pioneer Woman fans call it, may be the big draw to the area but there is plenty to do as you spend the day in this charming town. The downtown area is lined with one of a kind shops and boutiques.
okemahnewsleader.com

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGENDS, BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, BRING AN OKLAHOMA HOMECOMING TO TULSA’S MABEE CENTER FOR 2-DAY CONCERT VIDEOTAPING

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGENDS, BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, BRING AN OKLAHOMA HOMECOMING TO TULSA’S MABEE CENTER FOR 2-DAY CONCERT VIDEOTAPING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW. Alexandria IN – On August 19 & 20, Gospel Music legends Bill & Gloria Gaither (pictured in attached jpg) will present the Oklahoma Homecoming at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. Over the course of two days, more than a dozen Homecoming friends will gather for the first live concert video-taping in more than a decade. Tickets for this exciting event are on sale now!
bartlesvilleradio.com

Mike Rowe Filming in Bartlesville

Mike Rowe, the former “Dirty Jobs” television host, is coming to the Green Country area to film the third season of his new program, “The Story Behind the Story.” Rowe will be in Bartlesville later this week to film a segment of his show, which will be shown at a later date. Rowe’s production team has not released information on what story will be covered but they did say they are glad to back in our state where television and Hollywood filming has been growing as an industry. Rowe says that being able to add to the local economy is one reason why he chose to come to Bartlesville.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

West Tulsa power outage impacts over 1,000 customers

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m. “We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.
TULSA, OK

