Tulsa, OK

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Attracting new talent to a dynamic city with Tulsa Remote

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Tulsa is working hard to create the tomorrow of their dreams. They...

cbsaustin.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso restaurant puts healthy spin on fast food

OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a new place you can get healthy fast food in Owasso. FOX23 visited the first 3Natives location outside the state of Florida, and learned what inspired a former law enforcement officer to move to Owasso and open the business. Off 116th Street North and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

West Tulsa power outage impacts over 1,000 customers

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m. “We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.
Local
Oklahoma Government
Government
City
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New cooling station opening in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new cooling station is opening Wednesday at Expo Square in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said the south end of the Fair Meadows Simulcast Building at Expo Square will open as a cooling center beginning Wednesday morning. It’s located near East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue.
publicradiotulsa.org

Getting to know Paws In Need Tulsa, a nonprofit providing comfort and care to our community's homeless animal population

On this installment of ST, we learn about Paws In Need Tulsa, or PINT, which is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit that raises funds for homeless animals. The funds PINT raises, per its website, help to cover "veterinary expenses, foster supplies, boarding, public awareness and education, [and also] helping homeless dogs and cats escape neglect, abuse, and euthanasia mainly via transport to states [in the northern U.S.] without pet overpopulation issues." Our guests are Andrea Kyle, the founder and president of PINT, and Kerstin Henry, a PINT volunteer, who tell us about the important work this organization does for the Tulsa area's four-legged inhabitants. They also tells us about an all-ages "Rock & Rescue" fundraiser for PINT that will happen at Cain's Ballroom on July 31st.
CBS Austin

Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! A tribute to a music legend at The Bob Dylan Center

Located in the heart of downtown Tulsa in the vibrant arts district, you'll find the Bob Dylan Center. It's 29,000sf and contains more than 100,000 artifacts, but just as impressive is the creative spirit that is housed here. Bob Dylan is a man who is well known for his music, but here, visitors will learn so much more. Trevor Scott learns more about the journey that brought the Bob Dylan Center to Tulsa and what they hope to teach people about this legendary musician.
Person
Trevor Scott
okemahnewsleader.com

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGENDS, BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, BRING AN OKLAHOMA HOMECOMING TO TULSA’S MABEE CENTER FOR 2-DAY CONCERT VIDEOTAPING

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGENDS, BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, BRING AN OKLAHOMA HOMECOMING TO TULSA’S MABEE CENTER FOR 2-DAY CONCERT VIDEOTAPING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW. Alexandria IN – On August 19 & 20, Gospel Music legends Bill & Gloria Gaither (pictured in attached jpg) will present the Oklahoma Homecoming at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. Over the course of two days, more than a dozen Homecoming friends will gather for the first live concert video-taping in more than a decade. Tickets for this exciting event are on sale now!
#Tulsa Remote
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire at north Tulsa landfill

TULSA, Okla. — A fire is burning at a landfill in north Tulsa Tuesday morning. The landfill, near U.S. Highway 75 and East 56th Street North, has been on fire for hours, but is dying down. Flames could easily be seen from a mile away around 6 a.m. This...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drum Corps International members rehearse in dangerous heat ahead of anticipated performance

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tuesday night, Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium will host nine elite drum corps competing in the Drum Corps International (DCI) Summer Tour. This week’s performance sets the stage for the 2022 World Championship Final scheduled in Indianapolis next month. Tuesday’s performance marks the first time that full competitions have been held since 2019, before the pandemic.

