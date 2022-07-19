ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Trippin': Return to Tulsa! Stay the night in a retro cosmic crash pad or hip hideaway

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a unique place to stay in Tulsa, you can't book better than these one-of-a-kind experiences!...

Z94

The ‘World’s Largest Totem Pole’ Is An Oklahoma Original

For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
moderncampground.com

Lazydays Completes Acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV

In a move that expands its Oklahoma presence, Lazydays RV announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Dave’s Claremore RV. Lazydays’ latest acquisition is located in Claremore, Oklahoma, near Tulsa on historic Route 66 and Interstate 44. The purchase makes the company’s fifth acquired or greenfield...
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Intense heat in Tulsa affecting pool chemicals

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
KTUL

Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

EMSA Warns People To Stay Inside During Dangerous Heat

It’s dangerously hot and our Oklahoma Weather Experts say it’s only going to get hotter. EMSA is warning people to stay inside if they can to avoid the extreme heat. Monday is the 18th day of the Heat Alert issued by EMSA, and paramedics tell News On 6 that more than 50 people have gone to the hospital because the extreme heat made them sick.
publicradiotulsa.org

Getting to know Paws In Need Tulsa, a nonprofit providing comfort and care to our community's homeless animal population

On this installment of ST, we learn about Paws In Need Tulsa, or PINT, which is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit that raises funds for homeless animals. The funds PINT raises, per its website, help to cover "veterinary expenses, foster supplies, boarding, public awareness and education, [and also] helping homeless dogs and cats escape neglect, abuse, and euthanasia mainly via transport to states [in the northern U.S.] without pet overpopulation issues." Our guests are Andrea Kyle, the founder and president of PINT, and Kerstin Henry, a PINT volunteer, who tell us about the important work this organization does for the Tulsa area's four-legged inhabitants. They also tells us about an all-ages "Rock & Rescue" fundraiser for PINT that will happen at Cain's Ballroom on July 31st.
sapulpatimes.com

Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with Longhorn cattle drive on Historic Route 66

BRISTOW, Okla.- On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with a longhorn cattle drive down Main Street, Historic Route 66. Beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the festival includes food trucks, live music, a beer tent, carnival rides, craft vendors, exhibitors, a climbing wall, boutique shopping, activities, a petting zoo, inflatables and entertainment. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Ft. Riley is visiting and festival goers can meet and greet the soldiers and the Army horses.
okemahnewsleader.com

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGENDS, BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, BRING AN OKLAHOMA HOMECOMING TO TULSA’S MABEE CENTER FOR 2-DAY CONCERT VIDEOTAPING

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGENDS, BILL & GLORIA GAITHER, BRING AN OKLAHOMA HOMECOMING TO TULSA’S MABEE CENTER FOR 2-DAY CONCERT VIDEOTAPING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW. Alexandria IN – On August 19 & 20, Gospel Music legends Bill & Gloria Gaither (pictured in attached jpg) will present the Oklahoma Homecoming at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. Over the course of two days, more than a dozen Homecoming friends will gather for the first live concert video-taping in more than a decade. Tickets for this exciting event are on sale now!
News On 6

Ring Camera Shows Thieves Stealing Thousands Of Dollars' Worth Of Tools

A Tulsa man is outraged after thieves stole thousands of dollars' worth of tools. However, he hopes surveillance video from one of his neighbors helps catch the criminals. "I couldn't believe it. I was like...'man what happened to all my tools,'" said victim Rick Cannon. Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning,...
