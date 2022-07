Migratory monarch butterflies, known for their bright orange and spotted wings spectacularly filling the sky on a nearly 2,500-mile journey every year, are now "closer to the brink" of extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature announced the grim news on Thursday, saying that human activities that result in habitat destruction and climate change are mostly responsible. The migratory monarch is a subspecies of the monarch butterfly and is known for its annual migration from Mexico to the U.S. and Canada. Over the past decade, its population has shrunk by between 22% to 72%, depending on the measurement method used,...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO