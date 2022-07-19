ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk will go to trial in October

By Shannon Bond
WEKU
 2 days ago

A Delaware judge ruled the trial will last for five days in October, giving Twitter an early victory in its legal battle against the Tesla CEO. The company had argued that any delay would hurt it.

