Detroit, MI

Lions to host fan Family Fest at Ford Field

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Lions fans hoping to catch the team this summer inside the home stadium at Ford Field are in luck. The Lions announced there will be a Family Fest event at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6th.

The team will hold a practice in the stadium, keeping with the Lions tradition of giving more fans access to the team in training camp.

From the press release,

There will be appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as Lions mascot, Roary. Family Fest will also include live music, free face painting and balloon artists, games and activities. From 10 AM through the conclusion of practice, there will also be a Detroit Lions Locker Room Sale with the opportunity to purchase various memorabilia and apparel with proceeds benefitting the Detroit Lions Foundation.

Tickets are required for the event and are available via the Lions here. Parking is not included in the ticket.

