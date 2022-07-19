Best OKC Thunder rookie photos from 2022 NBA rookie portraits

The Oklahoma City Thunder concluded their 2022 Summer League in Las Vegas this past Sunday as the fans caught their first glimpse of the rookie class.

The Thunder came away from the 2022 NBA draft with four rookies in Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.

With new rookies, photo ops are usually accompanied and that was the case in Las Vegas. The team’s three first-round picks in Holmgren, Dieng and Jalen Williams partook in an NBA photo op.

Here are some of the best images from the three Thunder rookies as they prepare to play their first season in the NBA.