Police searching for woman accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from local mall

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman whom they say was caught on camera stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Champs Sports in Westmoreland Mall.

According to police, the woman was seen entering the store on July 9 between 2:20 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Police said she stuffed merchandise in her purse and on her person.

The total value of the merchandise that she stole was $2,204.92, according to police.

Officials also said they have no leads on who the suspect is.

