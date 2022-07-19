ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Police searching for woman accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from local mall

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman whom they say was caught on camera stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Champs Sports in Westmoreland Mall.

According to police, the woman was seen entering the store on July 9 between 2:20 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Police said she stuffed merchandise in her purse and on her person.

The total value of the merchandise that she stole was $2,204.92, according to police.

Officials also said they have no leads on who the suspect is.

Comments / 9

Lorelei N. Garasich
2d ago

This 2022 they should of have better cameras. My ring camera shows up better then that even if it’s not close up. Really why post that picture.

Reply
3
