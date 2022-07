Thursday, the Pocono Mountains Music Festival will launch the 13th season of their Music in the Mountains event. Music in the Mountains will run from July 21 to July 30 and will feature live music, concerts, and events with musical stylings ranging from Opera Halls to Rock & Roll Concerts. According to their website, "You will see world-class artists of varying musical mediums and the stars of tomorrow straight from your own backyard! Get ready for some magical moments you will never forget!"

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO