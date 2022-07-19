ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK orders more doses of monkeypox vaccine as cases pass 2,000

By Ian Sample Science editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JI3T_0gl7B6da00
A vial of monkeypox vaccine at a US clinic Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters

Public health officials have ordered 100,000 more doses of vaccine to help curb the spread of monkeypox as the number of UK cases rose to more than 2,000 in the months-long outbreak.

According to figures released by the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday, confirmed cases have risen to 2,137 in the UK, with 2,050 recorded in England. The majority of infections are in London and among men who have sex with men.

Despite the continued growth in cases, health officials have revised their guidance for close contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases, no longer requiring them to isolate at home if they do not have symptoms of the disease.

The decision was made in light of new data that showed only a small number of close contacts of confirmed cases have gone on to develop monkeypox, and a lack of evidence for transmission beyond intimate or sexual contact, the UKHSA said.

Further doses of the Imvanex smallpox vaccine, which is effective against monkeypox, are due to arrive from the manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, this month, and more are expected by September. The NHS is contacting people eligible for the vaccine, including men who are more likely to catch the virus.

“We have now passed over 2,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK, and the outbreak continues to grow,” said Dr Merav Kliner, a deputy incident director at the UKHSA. “Based on the growing evidence of how the monkeypox virus is being passed on in this outbreak, close contacts will no longer have to isolate for 21 days unless they develop symptoms.”

While the advice was changing, Kliner said, monkeypox remains a “serious public health challenge” and she urged contacts of confirmed cases to “take a break from any activities or events involving skin-to-skin contact, including sex, hugging and kissing, to reduce the risk of the virus being passed on unknowingly”.

She urged people to stay alert to the symptoms of monkeypox and call a sexual health clinic if they become unwell. Early symptoms of monkeypox include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches and swollen glands. A rash or blisters usually appear, which can then spread around the body.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “Although most cases of monkeypox in the current outbreak are mild, severe illness can occur in some people, so it is important we use the available vaccine to reach groups where transmission is occurring.”

• The subheading of this article was amended on 20 July 2022. An earlier version stated incorrectly that confirmed cases are no longer required to isolate.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Public Health England#Uk#Reuters Public#Ukhsa#Bavarian Nordic#Nhs
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

367K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy