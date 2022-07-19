ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Louisiana Tech completes 2022 volleyball roster with Grambling transfer, Mexican international additions

Cover picture for the articleRUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Head Coach Amber McCray announced two signees who will join the Lady Techsters in the 2022 season. The first addition to the 2022 roster is setter Kalee Cadwell who transfers to Tech after spending three seasons at Grambling State. Cadwell is a Houston, Texas native and...

