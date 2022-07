DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas has seen an influx in COVID-19 cases and although most people are dealing with COVID fatigue, health officials said we need to keep talking about what's going on so everyone is aware."I don't know of one person that wants to hear more about COVID," Parkland Health Chief Medical Officer Joseph Chang said. Chang said Parkland Health has about 35 patients with COVID-19 Monday, which is more than what they had last week. This shows the increase in cases and hospitalizations they've seen."I think the situations we're seeing is people getting together in large groups like concerts and...

