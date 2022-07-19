Appalachian State University looking to expand campus to Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — City and educational leaders from across the foothills are meeting Tuesday about the future of Appalachian State University in Hickory.

The university hopes to open a campus in Hickory by 2023.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the university already has a building picked out for the expansion. It’s hoping that as many as a thousand students will fill this six-story building along Highway 321.

The university spent $1 million on the building and 30 acres of land after Corning Cable moved out. The building was first constructed in the 1960s.

Hickory is currently the largest metropolitan area in the state without a state-funded university.

At Tuesday’s meeting, local businesses, as well as educational and community leaders, discussed what four-year degrees would be offered at the Appalachian State Hickory Campus.

“Perhaps something related to aviation or avionics. I’m sure that will be discussed. And also we have a tremendous need in this area also for education, maybe for teachers, maybe also something for nurses, something in the medical field,” said Mayor Hank Guess.

The state also recently contributed $9 million to the expansion.

