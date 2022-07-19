ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Appalachian State University looking to expand campus to Hickory

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kktGA_0gl7AkhU00

HICKORY, N.C. — City and educational leaders from across the foothills are meeting Tuesday about the future of Appalachian State University in Hickory.

The university hopes to open a campus in Hickory by 2023.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the university already has a building picked out for the expansion. It’s hoping that as many as a thousand students will fill this six-story building along Highway 321.

The university spent $1 million on the building and 30 acres of land after Corning Cable moved out. The building was first constructed in the 1960s.

Hickory is currently the largest metropolitan area in the state without a state-funded university.

At Tuesday’s meeting, local businesses, as well as educational and community leaders, discussed what four-year degrees would be offered at the Appalachian State Hickory Campus.

“Perhaps something related to aviation or avionics. I’m sure that will be discussed. And also we have a tremendous need in this area also for education, maybe for teachers, maybe also something for nurses, something in the medical field,” said Mayor Hank Guess.

The state also recently contributed $9 million to the expansion.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Faherty has more details on what’s next before students can go to class.

(WATCH BELOW: Job prospects for college grads are looking optimistic, experts say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Charlotte Stories

These 3 North Carolina Cities are Considered Among the Sweatiest in America

In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hickory, NC
Education
City
Hickory, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More than 100 Meck County employees excluded from bonuses for recognition during pandemic

CHARLOTTE — At least three Mecklenburg County employees told Channel 9 they were eliminated from receiving bonuses the county gave out in recognition of work performed during the pandemic. Those bonuses were funded through American Rescue Plan stimulus dollars. We’ve now learned those bonuses were withheld from more than 100 employees, a decision one county leader said is unfair.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Corning Cable#Cox Media Group
lakenormanpublications.com

What Lake Norman’s Atrium hospital means for fire department, future roads

CORNELIUS – More details on the future Atrium Health hospital emerged during the presentation at the Cornelius Town Board meeting July 18. The centerpiece to the health care provider’s property between U.S. 21 and Interstate 77 will be a six-story hospital built in two phases within a 28.9-acre plot. Phase I is projected to reach buildout in 2024 with a 200,000-square-foot hospital offering 38 beds and an adjacent 72,000-square-foot office building. The second phase, nearly three times as many beds, would not be completed until 2030.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Developer declines to name coffee shop, restaurant coming to Denver

DENVER – Site preparation is underway at a property on N.C. 73 between Chick-fil-A and Walgreens, where three retail businesses will be established. The site is being developed by Woodhaven Denver LLC, a commercial retail development company with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh that purchased the property in April.
DENVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WSOC Charlotte

$1 million winning ticket sold in Gastonia in Mega Millions drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced four big wins in North Carolina, including one prize of $1 million. The lucky $1 million winner, one of four nationally in the drawing, bought the ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

Myers Park Country Club implements new rule on members who sue

Myers Park Country Club has added a new perk to joining: immediate suspension if you sue the club. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports this new policy was implemented after a member sued last year seeking the release of financial records. A judge recently sided with the member and has ordered the club to pay his legal fees of $37,000. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Downtown Commission earns ‘Main Street America’ status

MOORESVILLE – Since its inception in the late 1980s, the Mooresville Downtown Commission has been an active, committed partner in the revitalization of the town’s downtown district. Working in concert over the years with local residents, business owners, property owners, volunteers and local leadership, the MDC has been a vital asset in the continued growth — and in some sense, rebirth — of what has become a renewed and vibrant downtown scene.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

City of Charlotte looking to adjust policy after Channel 9 story on sewage in woman’s home

CHARLOTTE — Months after sewage started backing up into a Charlotte woman’s home, help may finally be on the way from the city after Channel 9 reported on the issue. Channel 9′s Allison Latos introduced you to Stephanie Walker last month. Walker has been out of her north Charlotte home since Feb. 15, when raw sewage started backing up through her pipes. Water crews found the problem lodged in the sewer line: a roll of sheetrock tape.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy