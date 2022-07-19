ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 Haas Automation Ford Racing: Pocono Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
● After 20 races this season, Almirola is the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series without a DNF (Did Not Finish). ● History at Pocono: Almirola will make his 20th Cup Series start at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend. Almirola has four top-10s, two top-fives and 67 laps led at...

