Williamsport, Pa. — A motion to revoke bail was granted on Tuesday after a Williamsport man picked up second case for allegedly selling and using methamphetamine. State Police were called to a home near the 1400 block of Washington Blvd. on July 12 when probation officers discovered seven grams of the substance. During a search of the home, troopers said they discovered more methamphetamine and a large smoking device inside the bedroom of Anthony Jordan Hammer.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO