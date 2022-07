A package of legislation meant to support residents of public housing and improve condiditions in the New York Housing Authority has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. The two pieces of legislation aim to create and maintain a searchable database of ticket numbers showing complaints filed by residents as well as, require that data of outstanding code violations in public housing developments be maintained in the same manner as it is for privately owned housing. These are Legislation S.7859-A/A.8612-A and Legislation S.72-A/A.9387-A.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO