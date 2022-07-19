Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham Manage Their Height Difference With Fabulous Outfits and Intricate Heels at ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attended the star-studded premiere for “Ted Lasso” in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Actresses Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple at the Los Angeles Emmy FYC special screening of Apple TV's 'Ted Lasso' held at The Terrace at The Maybourne on July 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Temple arrived to the event in a high-neck, black-and-white zebra striped mini dress. She paired the animal print look with opaque black tights and silver rings, adding a bit of bling to the ensemble.

As far as footwear went, Temple seemingly wanted a boost with the 5-foot-2 star standing taller than normal in sky-high black Valentino platforms. The thick soles and pointed toes added drama while the silver Valentino logo ankle hardware made for an eye-catching detail.

The platform has become quite popular thanks to its outrageous platform, seen on the likes of Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh.

Waddingham went for something a little more form-fitting, donning an olive green bandage dress. The fabric of the dress was striped horizontally down to the hem and had a risky scoop neck that was secured with thick shoulder straps. The British actress accessorized with gold jewelry that included spiky gold studs and layered rings.

Waddingham stood many inches above her co-star, wearing Christian Louboutin metallic gold pumps.

“Ted Lasso” sees an American football coach Ted Lasso taking a job managing a British soccer team. What the character lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits. The third season premieres July 23.