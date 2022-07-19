ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Brad Pitt’s Groovy ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour Looks Boost Linen Suits with Versatile Summer Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oNRF_0gl7AHIX00

Click here to read the full article.

Brad Pitt’s dapper red carpet style has been given a colorful makeover on the press tour for his latest movie, “Bullet Train,” thanks to a rotation of relaxed suits and casual footwear.

The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.

To kick off the press tour in Paris, the Oscar-winning actor posed with Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower in a cantaloupe orange-hued linen blazer and drawstring pants. Layered beneath these was a burnt orange henley shirt and gold necklaces, as well as a stainless steel Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 watch with an icy blue face by Breitling. Finishing off Pitt’s outfit was a set of two-toned orange aviator sunglasses, as well as slip-on sneakers with off-white canvas uppers, rounded toes and white soles. The style furthered his look’s casual nature, while remaining easy to move in and allowing the suit’s punchy colors to take center stage.

Continuing his linen suiting storyline, Pitt donned a dark gray blazer and drawstring pants with red and pink stitching for the film’s Paris premiere at the Le Grand Roux. A set of white-framed aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a heathered blue henley completed his look. Giving it a further easygoing nature was a set of Adidas’ Gazelle sneakers, featuring beige suede panels, black leather stripes and white soles.

For Tuesday’s press photocall in Berlin, Germany, the star arrived at the Akademie der Kuenste (Academy of Arts) in a two-toned pink linen suit. Pitt’s ensemble featured a pale pink zip-up jacket with green and orange trim, layered over a white heathered T-shirt and mauve linen drawstring pants. Completing his outfit was a gold and blue pair of sunglasses, as well as gold layered necklaces and a pair of smooth off-white slip-on sneakers — the same pair he wore to kick off the tour in Paris, proving the staying power of a go-to shoe.

Pitt is known for his dapper statements on the red carpet, often including glossy black lace-up brogues and slip-on loafers. The “Killing Them Softly” star makes unusual shoe statements on occasion at formal events as well, ranging from suede Chelsea boots to white lace-up chukka boots. Off-duty, however, Pitt’s style veers on the bohemian side with slip-ons by SeaVees, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands like Vans. The actor is also known for igniting trends, such as the sold-out Minnetonka boots he wore in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” prompting a 2,000+ person waitlist.

Discover Pitt’s red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion. For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists. For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Brad Pitt Re-Wears Slip-On Sneakers with Pink Linen Suit for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Berlin

Brad Pitt continued his relaxed style story during the “Bullet Train” press tour’s latest stop in Germany. The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Joey King
Person
Brad Pitt
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Does Epic Karate Kick On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Paris Premiere: Photos

Brad Pitt, 58, is still in fine form! The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star, 58, appeared on the Paris red carpet for the action/comedy flick premiere looking every bit the movie star. Brad rocked sunglasses, along with a casual dark jacket, gray tee shirt, and dark pants at the Monday, July 18 red carpet. When the Ed Astra actor playfully Karate kicked towards photogs snapping his snazzy appearance, his bright white sneakers took center stage.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Baggy Pants#Suede Boots#Versatile Summer
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie Loves This Chic Dress-Over-Pants Look For Summer

Everyone has their own criteria when creating a summer capsule wardrobe. For some, optimal comfort and breathability are a priority. Meanwhile, others prefer to sport fashion-forward finds and let comfort take a back seat. Angelina Jolie’s dress-over-pants outfit, though, is a look that accomplishes both at the same time. She wore the comfortable and stylish look over July 4 weekend while exploring Rome with her kids and fellow actor Salma Hayek. (They are currently filming Jolie’s forthcoming directorial feature, Without Blood, in Europe.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy