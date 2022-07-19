No-climb fences to go up at Roxborough high school farm after someone cut horses' manes

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The School District of Philadelphia is planning to bolster the fencing around the pasture at W.B. Saul High School after someone cut the manes off several of the school’s horses.

District spokesperson Christina Clark said a dairy farmer at the Roxborough school discovered over the weekend that three or four horses had their manes cut.

Their manes serve an important purpose: Horses use the long hair on the back of their necks to swat away flies in the summertime.

The district has had horses in the pasture along Henry Avenue for 30 years without any issues.

The district plans to install no-climb horse fencing to protect its animals.