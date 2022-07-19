ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Best Trade Packages for Donovan Mitchell

By Rohan Nadkarni
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

NBA free agency is typically a barren, dystopian wasteland by the second half of July. Teams are usually left fighting for scraps after most of the big dominoes have fallen. That’s not the case this summer, as the superstar trade market has left a lingering sense of intrigue hanging over the offseason. One of the big names reportedly on the market is Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who appears to be attainable after Utah signaled a rebuild with the Rudy Gobert trade. Where could Mitchell end up? People, let’s run through some fake trades!

Knicks get: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz get: Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes; 2025, ’27 and ’29 Knicks’ first-round picks; ’23 Dallas’s first, ’28 pick swap

New York should really only do a Mitchell trade, in my opinion, if it also holds on to RJ Barrett. While the Jazz would obviously love him in return, I don’t think he’s make or break for Utah. Will Danny Ainge potentially want to give Barrett a max extension when he can remake the team with picks and space instead? I think the Jazz would prefer to tear this down and try to find a true superstar in the lottery, which could ultimately help keep Barrett out of this trade. That means the Knicks have to overwhelm Utah with picks, and they’re giving up four plus a pick swap here. (And the young guys in this deal could all fit in around star talent.) I may be in the minority, but I would actually be excited by a core of Mitchell, Jalen Brunson and Barrett on the Knicks. I’m sure New York has already offered something along the lines of this deal. It could come down to whether another suitor decides to part with a young star if it gets accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tl5iN_0gl7A5n400
Jeffrey Swinger/USA Today Sports

Heat get: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz get: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jović, Omer Yurtseven; 2023 and ’28 Heat’s first-round picks

Hard to see this one happening simply because Miami is not able to overwhelm the Jazz with picks. Utah would have to be really high on Tyler Herro, as well as want to sign him to an extension to make this deal. Is Herro worth it? His value around the league is probably the lowest it’s been after his playoff struggles, though some may chalk it up to injury. It’s hard to imagine the Jazz won’t feel like they can do better for themselves via tanking. Miami’s best bet for Mitchell would be to try to acquire picks in other deals so it can glom on to this offer. The Heat’s sludgy halfcourt offense would obviously get a massive boost from Mitchell in this scenario. For Pat Riley to make it happen, he needs to find a way to amass more draft capital.

Cavaliers get: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz get: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton via sign-and-trade; 2025, ’27 and ’29 Cavaliers’ first-round picks

Hmmm. Would three firsts and Collin Sexton on a manageable deal be enough to get Utah’s attention? Could LeVert and Okoro possibly be moved to a third team for even more picks? Cleveland isn’t going to send back one of its true young studs to the Jazz in a Mitchell trade, though Sexton is someone who can at least help keep the lights on and take a bunch of shots during a tanking year. (Whether that’s fair to him is another story.) The Cavs getting in the mix here would be a lot of fun. A young group of Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley would arguably be the most exciting in the league, and the team could grow for years to come.

Raptors get: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz get: OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Thad Young; 2025, ’27 and ’29 Raptors’ first-round picks; 2028 pick swap

Would Toronto get in on Mitchell if it feels Durant is out of the question? Anunoby and Achiuwa are really good complementary pieces, and the Jazz would be in a position to keep them around for their upcoming influx of lottery talent or—you guessed it—move them for even more picks! In the North, Toronto would have an incredibly exciting offense adding Mitchell to Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, with probably enough length and defensive tenacity in the starting five to make up for the undersized backcourt. The Raptors would still need some frontcourt depth in this scenario (maybe Gary Trent Jr. becomes available?) but the deal would give them at least two All-NBA level talents in Mitchell and Siakam.

Lakers get: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz get: Russell Westbrook, Malik Beasley; 2027 and ’29 Lakers’ first-round picks; producer credit on Winning Time season two

There is a zero-percent chance of this trade happening, but I had to respond to the PhotoShops. Mitchell would have to very publicly join a cult or something to tank his trade value so low he gets moved for Russ and two picks. There’s a lesson here about this trade, though. The players going back to Utah aren’t very important here. The teams armed with draft capital who are simultaneously not trying to tank are the ones to keep an eye. That’s fewer franchises around the league than you might think.

Watch NBA with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Comments / 5

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

He called it his "best" season as a professional basketball player but Andrew Wiggins has one regret. After becoming an NBA All-Star and winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors, the former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves says he wishes he didn't get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FastBreak on FanNation

"AGREED UPON"? Utah Radio Host Says A Donovan Mitchell Trade Will Be Announced Soon

On Thursday, Patrick Kinahan on The Zone Sports Network, reported that a trade for Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been "agreed upon." Kinahan: "I've been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell deal is done, it's agreed upon. That they have to, that they're working out some final details to have it be announced here shortly."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Timberwolves#The Best Trade Packages
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllClippers

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

The LA Clippers trading Blake Griffin is still one of the most unexpected moves in recent history. Just months after signing him to a five-year extension, the Clippers dealt Blake to Detroit in a move that nobody saw coming. At the time, many believed the trade signified the beginning of a rebuild that would see the Clippers bottom out and tank. Players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley never allowed the team to become non-competitive, and it was Lou's message to the team that helped them regain perspective after Blake was dealt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy