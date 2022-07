As we wait for the start of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season, now’s a great time to look at the upcoming schedule and scout the opponents. This time, we look at Week 9 when Kentucky comes off a bye to face the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium in their last game of October. This could be one of the most hyped games of the season, as UK and Tennessee could very well be facing off against each other as two top-15 teams.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO