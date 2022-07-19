ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver charged after 1 killed in head-on crash on NC highway, troopers say

By Dolan Reynolds, Justyn Melrose
 2 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died after a head-on crash on N.C. 109 sent three people to the hospital on Monday afternoon in Davidson County, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 3:23 p.m., Abel Abarca Solis, 47, of Charlotte, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet passenger vehicle south on N.C. 109 while Shanda Cromer Coley, 52, of Belews Creek, was driving a 2014 Toyota passenger vehicle north. Troopers say Solis crossed the center line and hit the Toyota head-on south of Shady Grove Road. The Toyota then ran off the road to the right and hit a brick wall.

Solis, Coley and Coley’s passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Coley later died at the hospital.

Solis has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center and having no operator’s license.

Comments / 9

Carrie Perez
2d ago

My question is why is it only a misdemeanor when they killed someone without a license, it would have never happened if they was not driving

Reply
8
Karen Beaver
2d ago

no operator's license is a misdemeanor...killing someone when you have no right to be operating a vehicle is not!!! You chose to operate a vehicle unlawfully, accept whatever consequences come you way!!!

Reply
3
lifesabeach/NC
2d ago

Why are so many people driving, crossing the center line? A lot of people have died from head on collisions!😳

Reply(5)
4
