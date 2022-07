HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how an argument in a Kingwood apartment turned into a deadly shooting Thursday night. It happened at the Kings Cove apartments in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove Dr., where Houston police say three men were in an apartment with a woman. Authorities say a fight broke out inside the apartment then two men went downstairs and the fight continued between the two of them.

