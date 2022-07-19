How San Diego products have fared this season in MLB

The Cardinals’ Tommy Edman, who starred at La Jolla Country Day, celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run June 11 in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

There was a touching moment in a recent Cardinals-Phillies game.

Former La Jolla Country Day standout Tommy Edman was leading off for the Cardinals and former Torrey Pines star Garrett Stubbs was catching for the Phillies.

The two had crossed paths in high school as well as college with Edman playing at Stanford and Stubbs at USC.

The two chatted a moment, Edman tapped Stubbs on the shin guard and the game began.

Edman has been one of the top players in baseball this season, with a Wins Above Replacement ranking in the top 20.

Phillies broadcaster John Kruk — a former Padre — called Stubbs “The best back-up catcher in all baseball.”

There was another touching moment two weeks ago when the Angels played at Baltimore.

Former Padres slugger Phil Nevin is the interim manager of the Angels. Son Tyler Nevin plays for the Orioles.

The pair exchanged lineup cards at home plate before the game.

Edman, Stubbs and Tyler Nevin are just three of 36 players with San Diego ties to appear in a major league game so far this season. Two others — Greg Allen and Daniel Camarena — are on the 60-day IL without appearing in a game this season.

Of the 36 players, eight have made their MLB debuts this season — Nick Allen, Sean Bouchard, Calvin Faucher, Gosuke Katoh, Korey Lee, Cal Mitchell, Kyle Stowers and Beau Sulser.

A look at how all 36 have fared heading into the final 2 1/2 months of the season:

SAN DIEGO PLAYERS IN MLB GAMES

In alphabetical order

Nick Allen, 2B-SS, A’s, Francis Parker HS

Comment: Olympic gold medalist, made MLB debut April 19. Has been up and down to Triple-A, but is up now. A top-flight defender, in 34 games is hitting .194.

Cory Abbott, RHP, Nationals, Serra HS/Loyola Marymount

Comment: Claimed off waivers from Giants. Pitched a scoreless inning and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on June 19. Recalled July 13, sent back Monday.

Riley Adams, C, Nationals, Canyon Crest HS/USD

Comment: Hit .192 in 27 games before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester where he’s playing 1B.

Greg Allen, OF, Pirates, Hilltop HS/San Diego State

Comment: Has been dealing with hamstring issues since April and is on the IL.

Sean Bouchard, IF-OF, Rockies, Cathedral Catholic HS/UCLA

Comment: Made MLB debut June 19 vs. the Padres and played in 3 games. Placed on IL with left oblique strain on June 27.

Stephen Brault, LHP, Cubs, Grossmont HS/Regis College

Comment: After six years with Pittsburgh, signed as a free agent with the Cubs. Was on the IL before being called up Saturday.

Kris Bryant, OF-IF, Rockies, USD

Comment: Veteran signed as free agent, but has had two extended stints on the IL. Active now and in 33 games is hitting .302 with 4 HR and 12 RBIs.

Matt Bush, RHP, Rangers, Mission Bay HS

Comment: No. 1 overall pick of Padres nearly two decades ago (2004), now in fifth MLB season, all with Rangers. In 35 games is 2-1 with a save and 3.41 ERA. Used as opener in 4 games.

Daniel Camarena, LHP, Padres, Cathedral Catholic HS

Comment: Made MLB debut last season for Padres, hit grand slam against Max Scherzer, but had Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day IL.

Alex Dickerson, OF-DH, Braves, Poway HS/Indiana

Comment: Played 13 games in April, hitting .121. Now at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Tommy Edman, IF-OF, Cardinals, La Jolla Country Day/Stanford

Comment: Fourth-year player has evolved into one of the most versatile performers in MLB. Led NL with 641 ABs last season. In 92 games this season, hitting .259 with 7 HR, 33 RBIs and leads league with 64 runs scored.

Calvin Faucher, RHP, Rays, Hilltop HS/UC Irvine

Comment: Made MLB debut May 9 and gave up five runs in an inning. Was optioned to Triple-A Durham and recalled June 2. In 12 2/3 innings, had a 7.11 ERA before being optioned back to Durham on July 10.

Ty France, 1B, Mariners, San Diego State

Comment: AL All-Star. Fourth year in MLB. Traded by Padres in Austin Nola deal. In 79 games is hitting .308 with 11 HR, 49 RBIs.

Tim Hill, LHP, Padres, Palomar JC/Bacone College

Comment: Workhorse is in his fifth year, third with Padres. In 30 games is 2-0 with 4.15 ERA.

Alex Jackson, C, Brewers, Rancho Bernardo HS

Comment: Traded from Marlins to Brewers in April. Played in 5 games before going on IL with left middle finger strain. Came off rehab assignment and assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

Connor Joe, OF-DH, Rockies, Poway HS/USD

Comment: Has blossomed in his third year, second with Rockies. Leadoff hitter is batting .262 with 5 HR, 23 RBIs and 49 runs in 85 games.

Gosuke Katoh, IF-OF, Mets; Rancho Bernardo HS

Comment: Made his MLB debut in April with the Blue Jays. Played in 8 games. Was selected off waivers by the Mets. Was designated for assignment and is now at Triple-A Syracuse.

Korey Lee, C, Astros, Vista HS/Cal

Comment: Made MLB debut on July 1. In 7 games, is hitting .250 with 3 RBIs.

Cal Mitchell, OF, Pirates, Rancho Bernardo HS

Comment: Made MLB debut May 24. Played in 26 games and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 26. Recalled July 15. In 29 games, hitting .202 with 2 HR and 7 RBIs.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Phillies, La Costa Canyon

Comment: Had a great spring with 6 HR, but broke his hand on last AB. Out until May 30, has been up and down to Triple-A. Is hitting .130 with 2 RBIs in 18 games.

Joe Musgrove, RHP, Padres, Grossmont HS

Comment: NL All-Star. Seventh year in MLB, second with Padres. Is 8-2 with 2.42 ERA.

Tyler Nevin, 1B-3B, Orioles, Poway HS

Comment: First full year. Has played in 45 games, hitting .191 with 2 HR and 15 RBIs.

Kevin Newman, 2B-SS, Pirates, Poway HS/Arizona

Comment: Fifth year in MLB. Was on IL with groin and hamstring injuries from April 27-July 8. Back now and hitting .273 with 12 RBIs in 24 games.

Cody Poteet, RHP, Marlins, Christian HS/UCLA

Comment: Appeared in 11 games before going on the IL with an elbow muscle. Returned July 16. Has appeared in 12 games and is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Jake Reed, RHP, Mets, Helix HS/Oregon

Comment: Claimed off waivers from the Rays. Appeared in four games and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Recalled and made one appearance last week before being designated for assignment. Claimed by Dodgers on July 13.

Alfonso Rivas, 1B, Cubs, La Jolla Country Day/Arizona

Comment: Second year. Has played in 64 games, hitting .236 with 3 HR and 23 RBIs.

Paul Sewald, RHP, Mariners, USD

Comment: Sixth year, all with Mariners. Evolved into closer. In 37 games, is 3-2 with 12 saves and a 2.45 ERA.

Kyle Stowers, OF, Norfolk-Mets, Christian HS/Stanford

Comment: Made MLB debut on June 13 and played in two games before being optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk.

Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Nationals, West Hills HS/San Diego State

Comment: Had surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in 2020 and surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2021. Returned to action this season on June 9 vs. Miami, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing 7 runs. Went back on IL with stress reaction in second and third ribs. On 60-day IL.

Garrett Stubbs, C, Phillies, Torrey Pines HS/USC

Comment: Fourth year, first with Phillies after trade from Astros. Top-flight defender, has played in 25 games, hitting .262 with 3 HR, 10 RBIs.

Beau Sulser, RHP, Orioles, Ramona HS/Dartmouth

Comment: Made MLB debut April 26 with Pittsburgh. Claimed off waivers by Orioles on May 26. Optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on July 9. In six games was 0-0 with 3.86 ERA.

Cole Sulser, RHP, Marlins, Ramona HS/Dartmouth

Comment: Fourth year, first with Marlins. Was 1-3 with 2 saves and 3.86 ERA before going on IL June 15 with right lat strain.

Alan Trejo, OF, Rockies, San Diego State

Comment: Played in 11 games before being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 19.

Alex Vesia, LHP, Dodgers, Steele Canyon/Cal State East Bay

Comment: Third year, second with Dodgers. In 35 games is 1-0 with a save and a 3.14 ERA.

Trevor Williams, RHP, Mets, Rancho Bernardo HS/Arizona State

Comment: Seventh year, second with Mets. Swingman has appeared in 17 games, 8 starts. Is 2-5 with a save and a 3.56 ERA.

Austin Wynns, C, Giants, Poway HS/UC Riverside

Comment: Fourth year, first with Giants after being traded by the Phillies on June 8. Played in 26 games, hitting .222 with a homer and 8 RBIs.

Seby Zavala, C, White Sox, San Diego State

Comment: Third year. Recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on June 12 and has been No. 1 catcher while Yasmani Grandal deals with hamstring. Hitting .286 with 2 HR, 15 RBIs in 26 games.

Bradley Zimmer, OF, Blue Jays, La Jolla HS/USF

Comment: Sixth year, first with Blue Jays after April 8 trade with Guardians. Played in 65 games, hitting .110 with 2 HR, 3 RBIs. Being used mainly as pinch runner and defensive replacement.