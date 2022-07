If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to trade for a catcher, one of these two targets makes since given Willson Contreras is a pipe dream. Contreras, rival on the arch rival Cubs, is not going to become a Cardinal overnight. It would be unwise for Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins to deal their prized backstop to St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO