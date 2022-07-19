ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

‘Armed and dangerous’: Suspects wanted on Fayetteville road rage shooting charges

By Ashley Anderson
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Since the rolling gun battle that injured one driver on July 11, Fayetteville police have identified two suspects wanted on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Warrants have been issued for Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of Hope Mills and Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45, of Eastover, according to a press release issued Monday. Witness descriptions allowed Fayetteville police to identify the suspects, as well as locate a wanted vehicle: a gold Jeep Cherokee.

The shooting that evening was at approximately 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim had been in a vehicle with his wife and their 1-year-old child — neither of which were harmed in the incident, police said.

PREVIOUS: Rolling gun battle investigated as road rage, Fayetteville police say

Police also said the pair have drummed up the charges of felony conspiracy, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

  • Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of Hope Mills (Fayetteville Police)
  • Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45, of Eastover (Fayetteville Police)

McNeill and Teasley are considered armed and dangerous.

McNeill is described as 5-foot, 7-inches and 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on his face, neck and arms.

Teasley is described as 5-foot, 10-inches and 155 pounds, bald, with brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Crime & Safety
Man shot to death in Fayetteville apartment parking lot: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday. Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting. Fayetteville police said responding officers found...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Dillon man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 Lumberton women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 21-year-old Jamir Covington Thursday to life in prison for killing two women back in October of 2021 on Vanderhall Road in Dillon. Covington admitted during his sentencing hearing that he shot and killed 31-year-old Michelle Chavis and 33-year-old Constance...
DILLON, SC
Police identify suspects in Fayetteville road rage shootout

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police have identified two suspects in connection to a road rage shooting. The shooting happened July 11 on Cliffdale Road near Pritchett Road at a busy intersection that includes Cliffdale Elementary School and a post office. Police said within the victim's car, there were two...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
One man dead in Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police say they are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a shots fired call late last night at a restaurant called "Grandson's Buffet" on Marracco Drive. That's where a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He later...
HOPE MILLS, NC
Cameron woman facing breaking and entering charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one person following an investigation in the Cameron area. On July 19, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of breaking and entering and larceny. Deputies responded to the scene and apprehended Amber Smith, 28, of Cameron, during the...
CAMERON, NC
1 dead in Hope Mills restaurant shooting, police confirm

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot to death in a Hope Mills restaurant parking lot Tuesday night, Hope Mills police confirmed to CBS 17. Hope Mills police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and local EMS responded to Grandson’s Restaurant located at 327 Chicken Foot Road just after 8:30 p.m. to a shots fired call.
HOPE MILLS, NC
Three arrested on drug charges while in village park

Three people are facing drug charges after being arrested in a park in Whispering Pines. The Whispering Pines Police Department said in a news statement William Atkins, Brittany Hardy, and Tiffany Sloan were arrested over the weekend. The incident occurred in the early afternoon on July 16 at Thagard Lake...
WHISPERING PINES, NC
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead following a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Spring Lake, Major Aaron Meredith confirmed to CBS 17. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane just before 8 p.m. and confirmed via Twitter...
SPRING LAKE, NC
