After pointing rescue teams in the right direction toward his owner, this hero dog more than deserves his own show for his valiant efforts. Meet the border collie named Saul – as in, better call Saul if you fall down a mountain. As with most working dogs, Saul is a dedicated and loyal companion that has a very high intellect and drive, especially when it comes to his job and his family. This impressive skill set came in handy when Saul’s owner, an unnamed 53-year-old man, fell 70 feet down a remote section of Tahoe National Forest in Nevada on July 12.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO