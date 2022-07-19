ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Conservation Director provides update on Nations Bridge Shower House

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Guthrie Co.) Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman told the Board of Supervisors this morning that the new shower house at Nations Bridge is not open just yet.

Halterman said the shower house is set; the forms have to be removed from the cement around the sidewalks; and now they are waiting on a replacement breaker.

The new shower house also includes restroom facilities and it is handicap accessible.

Halterman also spoke about the Western Skies Birding Trail. He said the public can visit the Golden Hills RC&D website where there is a list of trails where you can walk or areas to view different species of birds. There are several locations in Guthrie County highlighted on the map.

Atlantic, IA
