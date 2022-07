It is most definitely tourist season in Maine, which means people from all over the world are visiting Vacationland for the sights, the food, and the calm. One thing that has seemingly been missing this summer, however, is the celebrity sightings. Over the past few years, summers have been inundated with star sightings like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Seth Rogen, and multimedia icon Oprah Winfrey. We can now add actor Steve Carell to the list after he was spotted multiple times over the past couple of days in Portland and beyond.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO