Accused dealer arraigned in widespread meth ring

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man they say was involved in a drug ring selling meth and other drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties was arraigned Tuesday.

According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, were allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Investigators state one of the nine, Carlos Vasquez, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, was allegedly involved in the distribution of crystal meth, fentanyl, and marijuana.

According to the release, the investigation began in December 2021 into the alleged ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo Rivera and Ramon Severino Fernandez.

As stated in court documents, police discovered over 100 calls and texts where Vasquez contacted Rivera to give him drugs to complete orders for his customers.

Investigators stated surveillance photos showed Vasquez meeting up with Rivera for drug exchanges however, Vasquez stated he was just friends with Rivera and not involved with the drug sales.

Police say investigators learned Rivera and Fernandez were getting drug resupplies from a Mexican source and using an apartment in Wilkes-Barre as the “stash house”.

Officials stated the owner of the stash house, Kevin Davis, is related to Rivera by marriage and at the time, was an active-duty police officer for Hanover Township.

Agents say they also seized 10 pounds of meth worth over $600,000, 2.7 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and $15,063 in cash.

Vazquez is being charged with corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to manufacture and deliver drugs, and criminal use of communication devices.