ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

Accused dealer arraigned in widespread meth ring

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lcnm_0gl76iT300

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man they say was involved in a drug ring selling meth and other drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties was arraigned Tuesday.

According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, were allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Investigators state one of the nine, Carlos Vasquez, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, was allegedly involved in the distribution of crystal meth, fentanyl, and marijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkYtg_0gl76iT300

According to the release, the investigation began in December 2021 into the alleged ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo Rivera and Ramon Severino Fernandez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uJvr_0gl76iT300

As stated in court documents, police discovered over 100 calls and texts where Vasquez contacted Rivera to give him drugs to complete orders for his customers.

Investigators stated surveillance photos showed Vasquez meeting up with Rivera for drug exchanges however, Vasquez stated he was just friends with Rivera and not involved with the drug sales.

Police say investigators learned Rivera and Fernandez were getting drug resupplies from a Mexican source and using an apartment in Wilkes-Barre as the “stash house”.

Officials stated the owner of the stash house, Kevin Davis, is related to Rivera by marriage and at the time, was an active-duty police officer for Hanover Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTcG6_0gl76iT300

Agents say they also seized 10 pounds of meth worth over $600,000, 2.7 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and $15,063 in cash.

Vazquez is being charged with corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to manufacture and deliver drugs, and criminal use of communication devices.

Comments / 9

Ziomara Vega
2d ago

wonder if the cops wife was also involved being that her family member was involved with her husband in this drug distribution scandal.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Tennesee man arrested in PA faces drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Tennessee man was arrested and faces charges in Scranton for allegedly possessing multiple types of drugs with the intent to distribute. According to the indictment, Abraham Francis Isaac III from Johnson City, Tennessee, traveled through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on July...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Reading man indicted for trafficking methamphetamine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been indicted on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Daniel Michael Gomez, 27, of Reading, was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Gomez […]
READING, PA
WBRE

Man wanted on arson charges

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges, including arson. According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, 68-year-old Vanardi Legrand has an active warrant for two counts of felony arson, felony criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person. Police believe Legrand to […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of entering multiple homes, vehicles

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after he was accused of entering several residences and cars in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Wednesday around 8:50 a.m. troopers received several calls from residents in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township regarding a man “forcibly” making his way into houses and cars.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hanover Township, PA
Hanover Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, accused of fleeing police on motorcycle

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is looking for a man in Wilkes-Barre after they say he fled from police on a motorcycle Wednesday. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding police Wednesday. The motorcycle pictured is the one the man was last seen on, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Scranton PD trying to ID suspects wanted for questioning

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals shown in the photos below. The Scranton Police Department said the suspects pictured above are wanted for questioning in regard to a vehicle theft that occurred at the Citgo convenience store on July 4 in the 3100 block of Pittston Avenue.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

DA: Man drives dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of driving a dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed. According to Wayne County DA A.G. Howell, Tupico Lynn Jefferson, 50, of Honesdale, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was driving a car with a known drug […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
WBRE

Man accused of throwing meth in river, resisting arrest

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the arrest of a man they say resisted arrest after throwing meth into a river. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:50 p.m. a 34-year-old man wanted in Pike County was seen walking near Turkey Hill on Park Street in Honesdale. PSP states the man was […]
HONESDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police chase, taser man believed to be high on drugs

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bystanders called police to report a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in a store parking lot, but when officers arrived, the man fled into nearby woods. Jesse N. George, 37, of Catawissa was tasered and eventually caught after he tripped and fell on the ground, according to Scott Township Officer Eli Middaugh. Middaugh was called to the Tractor Supply parking lot on Route...
CATAWISSA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police are searching for three suspects accused of theft at Wegmans

Williamsport, Pa. —The public is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police if they have information regarding a robbery at Wegmans in Williamsport. Three suspects allegedly entered the store on March 24 and took a wallet from a person’s purse in the store. Police said they then used the stolen wallet to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club in Muncy.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Police#Mexican
WBRE

Police looking to ID hit and run suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public to help identify the owner of the vehicle pictured below. Officials said the incident occurred on July 20 around 12:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Luzerne Street. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of breaking infant’s arm and ribs

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department arrested a man who they say shook and squeezed a seven-month-old baby causing near-fatal injuries. On May 12, officials said Romie Brown brought a seven-month-old child to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville for hemangioma and increased head size. The hospital reported to a Children […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced in connection with 2021 shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Almost one year later, a Scranton man has been sentenced to prison, followed by probation, in connection to a Scranton shooting that occurred on August 2, 2021. Officials say, Jonathan Rohan Diaz, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 1 year and 4 months to 5 years in prison, followed by 6 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a man has died after crashing with another car while riding a motorcycle in Monroe County. According to the coroner, Michael Bobitka, 61, of East Stroudsburg, was operating a motorcycle on Wednesday when a crash occurred with another car at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police end search for missing child in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police were asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jersey Shore man pleads guilty, enters drug program

Williamsport, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man with three active cases that involve controlled substances pled guilty Wednesday in Lycoming County Court. Christopher Robert Evans faced a maximum sentence of 14 years and 90 days if convicted on the three counts. That sentence would include a $13,000 fine for court cost and related issues.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy