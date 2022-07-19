Swastikas etched onto cars in Berkeley, police investigate as hate crime

Shock and sadness. That’s how several residents in Berkeley are feeling after finding swastikas scratched onto their car doors. Photo credit Matt Bigler

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Shock and sadness. That's how several residents in Berkeley are feeling after finding swastikas scratched onto their car doors.

Three vehicles on Monterey Avenue in North Berkeley were targeted over the weekend by someone who etched swastikas on the doors. At least two of the families who were victim to the crime are Jewish with relatives who were killed in the holocaust.

"Berkeley is a sort of bastion of liberality, so in one sense it's surprising, but also there are racists and people who are – I don't say crazy — but will take out whatever aggression they have in any way at any time, so it can happen anywhere," Steve Colwell, who lives in the neighborhood, told KCSB Radio.

Tuesday morning, the swastikas had mostly been covered over by tape or cardboard.

Tuesday morning, the swastikas had mostly been covered over by tape or cardboard. Photo credit Matt Bigler

Tuesday morning, the swastikas had mostly been covered over by tape or cardboard. Photo credit Matt Bigler

Tuesday morning, the swastikas had mostly been covered over by tape or cardboard. Photo credit Matt Bigler

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and is asking residents to report any suspicious activity between last Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Hopefully they will find who did it," Colwell said.

A fourth vehicle's window was also smashed at the scene.