ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed in New York in Early Morning Ambush

By Joe Otterson
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED: A crew member for “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in New York while on location for filming of the show’s third season, Variety has confirmed. “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crew member dies after being shot on set

A crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed by an unidentified person near the show’s New York City set on Tuesday (July 19). According to the police, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was sitting in his car in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn at roughly 5:15am, when the unknown individual approached the vehicle, opened the door and shot him in the neck and head.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
TVLine

Law & Order: OC Killing: Police Release More Details, Including Victim's Name

Click here to read the full article. The Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member killed during a location shoot Tuesday was a Queens resident named Johnny Pizarro, the New York Times reports. Pizarro, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker with the show, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am on Tuesday, July 19. According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call and found that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he...
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
thesource.com

14-Year-Old Yonkers Drill Rapper Notti Osama Stabbed To Death

According to a recent report from Yahoo! News, a 14-year-old aspiring rapper was stabbed to death by another teenager on a NYC subway platform over the weekend. Ethan Reyes, an up and coming Yonkers-based drill rapper who went by the name Notti Osama, was the victim of a brutal stabbing at the hands of another teen in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Nypd#Ambush#Violent Crime#Nbc#Universal Television#Woodhull Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Beast

14-Year-Old Stabbed to Death on Manhattan Subway Platform

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday afternoon, police say. The teen, who has not yet been identified pending notification of his family, was involved in an argument with the suspected killer just before he was knifed in the abdomen, the New York City Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy