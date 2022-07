LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The United States Coast guard said it rescued a man who fell off a jet ski in Lake Tahoe Wednesday. The Coast Guard said a boat crew was “immediately” sent out after it received a report around 5:30 p.m. of an unmanned jet ski near Cave Rock. A 45-year-old man was confirmed to have last been seen on the jet ski wearing a lifejacket and gray shorts.

