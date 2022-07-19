ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Watchdog frustrated with Home Office as Channel crossings exceed 15,000 for year

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKOyP_0gl750wf00
Since the start of 2022, 15,107 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The Home Office has come under fire over delays in publishing a watchdog’s report into migrant crossings as the number to reach the UK so far this year hit 15,000.

The Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal said he was “increasingly frustrated” that the department had been sitting on his findings for months as he suggested concerns from officials about the “tone” of some of his remarks could be partly behind this.

The Home Office later said the report would be published this week.

Since the start of 2022, 15,107 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, according to provisional Government figures.

The milestone – almost double the number recorded this time last year (7,735) – was reached as it emerged the Foreign Office had advised against the Government sending migrants to Rwanda over human rights concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIgEC_0gl750wf00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Mr Neal, who was appointed by Home Secretary Priti Patel to the role in March last year, is the latest immigration watchdog to raise long-standing concerns over her department’s delays in publishing reports, and argued there was a “strong public interest” in the findings.

The report, now expected to be made public on Thursday, scrutinises how migrants are initially processed once they arrive on the Kent coast.

The document was submitted to Ms Patel in February and should have been published by the end of April, Mr Neal said, adding: “I have spoken with senior officials at the Home Office, and I do not think that there is any disagreement with the content of the report or the recommendations. I understand they have some concern about the tone of my foreword, and I suspect this is part of the reason for the delay.”

The recommendations made are “timebound” and “failure to publish within the period suggested begins to devalue the purpose of independent oversight, and continued failure to publish such an important report infringes on my independence”, he warned.

The watchdog previously told MPs the Home Office was operating under “constant crisis mode” and described its leadership as a “big issue”, adding that the department “routinely” breached agreements to publish reports within eight weeks.

The Home Office thanked Mr Neal for his report but would not explain the delays in publishing. A spokesman added: “It is right and proper for the Government to take time and fully consider recommendations suggested in independent reports before agreeing to make changes to policies.”

Migrant crossings continued on Monday for the 11th day in a row, with 330 people including babies braving the heatwave in seven boats, Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show.

More than 2,000 people arrived in the UK between July 8 and July 18, the longest consecutive run of crossings to date this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKSuG_0gl750wf00
More than 15,000 migrants have arrived in the UK this year after crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The highest daily total so far in 2022 was recorded on April 13 when 651 people made the crossing in 18 boats.

The following day Ms Patel signed what she described as a “world-first” agreement to send migrants deemed to have arrived in the UK “illegally” to Rwanda. Since then 9,839 migrants have crossed the Channel.

The High Court was told on Tuesday documents revealed the east African nation had initially been excluded from the shortlist of potential countries for the policy on “human rights grounds” and memos detailed how Foreign Office officials had advised Downing Street against engagement with Rwanda, among other countries.

Another official memo, dated shortly before the UK-Rwanda deal was announced, warned “fraud risk is very high” and that there is “limited evidence about whether these proposals will be a sufficient deterrent for those seeking to enter the UK illegally”.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with another court hearing due in September.

Meanwhile the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Immigration Detention heard there were fears the Rwanda plan would “exacerbate” dangerous people smuggling operations and that no further removal flights had so far been scheduled since the first attempt was grounded in June amid legal challenges.

Andrew Leak, from the UN’s refugee agency the UNHCR, told the committee: “We understand that the UK Government has released some individuals from detention and we welcome these decisions. And we also understand that some asylum seekers have sought to review of the legality of that detention.”

Organisation Medical Justice said more than half of the 40 migrants facing removal that it had been supporting have now been freed from detention after they were granted bail at tribunal hearings.

Also on Tuesday, the Home Office said it had deported 14 foreign criminals to Poland.

Last week, Ms Patel pulled out of being questioned by MPs and then declined requests by the Commons Home Affairs Committee – which has warned there is “no evidence” the Rwanda policy is acting as a deterrent – to appear in front of them on Wednesday before Parliament’s summer recess.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
David Neal
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Immigration Detention#People Smuggling#Uk#The Home Office Later#The Foreign Office
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy