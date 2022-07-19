ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 'Hero' Who Killed Indiana Mall Shooter Will Avoid Legal Issues

By Emma Mayer
 3 days ago
"While the mall had a policy not allowing guns within the mall, that prohibition likely does not constitute––alone––a violation of the law," a former federal prosecutor told...

Staci Henderson
3d ago

why can't people focus on the good deed he did. Waiting for the police to actually do anything would have probably resulted in more fatalities. My daughter works at the old navy there luckily off that day, so for me I believe the man who ended it all should be rewarded.

Tim
3d ago

It should be illegal to have a “gun free zone” sign and not have any armed security/police in the area. If it says gun free zone I should expect there to be armed people inside to handle that. Or a “concealed carry only” sign. Hardest thing for me personally to try to understand is why politicians think making new laws is gonna fix this, it will not, as history has taught us, criminals don’t follow the rules anyway, so what good are more laws for the law-abiding to follow gonna help??

Koko Koko
3d ago

You should be able to carry every where accept Court houses!!! Criminal are bringing guns every where they are 🚫 prohibited...Especially School,Churches, Theaters Exc ... Unfortunately these are the times . No place safe anymore smh

INDIANA STATE
