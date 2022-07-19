Charlie Munger believes Berkshire's investments in fossil fuels and renewables can both work

The economic headwinds currently roiling the U.S. economy are fixable in the long-run, meaning investors can afford to relax a bit, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday. "A really famous person called me up, panicking, 'what should I do, I've got to get out, I can't...
Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors have taken beating this year. It's been especially hard on those in retirement or near it. Many financial experts tout Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Series I bonds and other vehicles as potential remedies, but the upside is limited. Amid a...
Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares are among the market's most expensive stocks priced above $400,000 apiece and therefore it was often one of the least traded well-known companies. So a surge in volume that began over a year ago left many scratching their heads. Now new research released Wednesday has...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that Tuesday's market recovery could be the start of a longer rally. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that Wall Street has finally thrown in the towel," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors that Tuesday's market recovery could...
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months,...
Congress is nearing key votes on a bill to fund U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, known as the CHIPS Act. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned in a CNBC interview that the country's current dependence on foreign computer chip manufacturing puts it at risk for a recession if it's ever cut off. She...
The Federal Reserve likely will raise its target federal funds rate by another 0.75 percentage point at its meeting next week. Here's a breakdown of five things that increase could mean for you, in terms of how it may affect your credit card, car loan, mortgage, student debt and savings deposits.
Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, under pressure from global central bank efforts to limit inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as fuel demand weakens. Brent crude prices for September fell $1.68, or 1.6%, to $105.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
Tesla (TSLA) is great as usual and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The electric automaker was up 2.7% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Ford (F) is going for producing 600,000 electric vehicles next year. Nomura says shares are no longer overvalued. Citi opens...
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks talk about the cheapest stock in their portfolio and why you should buy it if you're not already in it. They also compare a couple streaming service stocks and which one they prefer. Finally, they discuss the latest moves by two megacap tech names.
The average price for a used car is $33,341, which is $172 below the peak in March, according to CoPilot research. Nearly new vehicles (1 to 3 years old) have an average listing price that is $13,145 more than it would be if typical depreciation had occurred over the past two years.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to be so set in their ways that they miss the chance to make money. "Changing your mind is a virtue in this business," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to be so set in...
Oil prices fell slightly Friday after sliding around 3% in the previous session on weakened demand in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, and a pick-up in supply from Libya. Brent crude futures dipped 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $103.02 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
As economists debate whether or not a recession is coming soon — and how bad it will be — the fear of being laid off, or not being able to find work, might be in the back of your mind. Record-high inflation and a string of high-profile layoffs...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his top stock picks for three different recession outcomes. "We've got mild, we've got moderate and we've got severe. … . Can we avoid a recession altogether? There's always the chance," but investors shouldn't hold their breath, he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — Shares of the credit card company climbed 2.9% as growth in travel and entertainment spending helped American Express beat Wall Street estimates. The company reported $2.57 in earnings per share on $13.40 billion of revenue in the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $2.41 per share on $12.50 billion of revenue.
The number of female CEOs in the Fortune 500 rose to a record high this year — 44 — which still means that women run less than 10% of the largest corporations in the U.S. Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women have yet to achieve true equity with their male colleagues in the C-Suite: Only 21% of C-Suite leaders at U.S. companies are women, according to a September 2021 report from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Co.
A recession is defined as a significant economic decline that lasts more than a few months. While experts are debating whether we're in a recession now, or if one is coming and when it will arrive, the question is: Are you prepared for what the future could hold?. Watch this...
