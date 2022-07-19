ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Charlie Munger believes Berkshire's investments in fossil fuels and renewables can both work

By Yun Li, @YunLi626
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest trades on CNBC Monday: Delta...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Op-ed: Dividend stocks are a smart option for yield-hungry retired investors

Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors have taken beating this year. It's been especially hard on those in retirement or near it. Many financial experts tout Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Series I bonds and other vehicles as potential remedies, but the upside is limited. Amid a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
CNBC

Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inventory data

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, under pressure from global central bank efforts to limit inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as fuel demand weakens. Brent crude prices for September fell $1.68, or 1.6%, to $105.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewables#Cnbc
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Tesla crushes, Amazon buys and Ford upgraded

Tesla (TSLA) is great as usual and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The electric automaker was up 2.7% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Ford (F) is going for producing 600,000 electric vehicles next year. Nomura says shares are no longer overvalued. Citi opens...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
CNBC

Oil prices slip on weak U.S. demand

Oil prices fell slightly Friday after sliding around 3% in the previous session on weakened demand in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, and a pick-up in supply from Libya. Brent crude futures dipped 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $103.02 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Options Action: Big bet against Coinbase

OptionsPlay's Tony Zhang looks at an options trader's $3 million bet against Coinbase. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Courtney Garcia.
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Snap, American Express, Verizon, Seagate and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — Shares of the credit card company climbed 2.9% as growth in travel and entertainment spending helped American Express beat Wall Street estimates. The company reported $2.57 in earnings per share on $13.40 billion of revenue in the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $2.41 per share on $12.50 billion of revenue.
STOCKS
CNBC

3 Fortune 500 CEOs share the advice, lessons and skills that have shaped their success

The number of female CEOs in the Fortune 500 rose to a record high this year — 44 — which still means that women run less than 10% of the largest corporations in the U.S. Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women have yet to achieve true equity with their male colleagues in the C-Suite: Only 21% of C-Suite leaders at U.S. companies are women, according to a September 2021 report from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Co.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Here's how to prepare for and thrive in a recession

A recession is defined as a significant economic decline that lasts more than a few months. While experts are debating whether we're in a recession now, or if one is coming and when it will arrive, the question is: Are you prepared for what the future could hold?. Watch this...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy