Charlie Munger believes Berkshire's investments in fossil fuels and renewables can both work

The number of female CEOs in the Fortune 500 rose to a record high this year — 44 — which still means that women run less than 10% of the largest corporations in the U.S. Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women have yet to achieve true equity with their male colleagues in the C-Suite: Only 21% of C-Suite leaders at U.S. companies are women, according to a September 2021 report from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Co.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO