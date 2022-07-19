ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

As trade season approaches, how will KC Royals approach unvaccinated players? Podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
 2 days ago
Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield is congratulated in the dugout after scoring from second off a hit by Andrew Benintendi during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley AP

Baseball resumes Friday after the All-Star break, and the Kansas City Royals likely will soon make some roster decisions. They’re not a contending team, so who will and won’t be part of the club as the second half unfolds? And will the recent news of players not having vaccinations and unable to travel to Toronto factor into decisions?

Those are the primary topics on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast. Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian discussed the Royals and how players like Whit Merrifield, part of the group of 10 who didn’t get vaccines, might be viewed by the club.

We also discussed the draft, with the Royals selecting position players with their first two picks, and college talent for their first 10. How soon can we see some of them in the majors?

