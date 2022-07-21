Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captain

The full trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal has been released by Amazon and teases a number of flashpoints from the club’s 2021/22 season.

Notably, footage of football manager Mikel Arteta telling his players that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy is included in the video, as well as what appears to be a training ground bust-up between a number of first-team stars.

The first three episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal will be released on August 4, with subsequent episodes released in the following weeks.

