ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jonathan Papelbon: ESPN should make documentary on 'real captain' for 'whipping' Alex Rodriguez

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ncNv_0gl74bMO00

Jonathan Papelbon seems to think ESPN is airing a documentary series on the wrong captain.

The morning after “The Captain” aired, premiering the first of a seven-part series on Derek Jeter, the former Red Sox closer tweeted that the sports network should make a different documentary on the captain that is more synonymous with his former franchise.

“Hey ESPN,” Papelbon tweeted. “When y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A-Rod’s ass let me know!”

That “real captain” is of course Jason Varitek, the former Boston catcher and captain who famously tangled with Alex Rodriguez during the summer of 2004, when A-Rod was plunked in the elbow by Bronson Arroyo, leading the new Yankee star to have some words for the Boston righty.

Varitek, catching that day, got into Rodriguez’s face, shared a few pleasantries, and shoved his miss in A-Rod’s face before the benches emptied. It was another chapter in what had been the height of the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry.

Papelbon wouldn’t arrive until the following season, but was teammates with Varitek until 2011.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Papelbon fires off bonkers take about Derek Jeter documentary

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the subject of a seven-part documentary on ESPN. The Captain, which details his time playing for the New York Yankees, aired its first episode on Monday after the MLB Home Run Derby. Not everyone had rave reviews for the documentary, however, including former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon. Via Twitter, Papelbon unleashed a bonkers statement in which he suggests ESPN film a documentary on “the real captain who whipped A Rods (Alex Rodriguez’s) Ass.”
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Home Run Derby Brawl

A massive brawl broke out in the stands during Monday night's Home Run Derby. A few Dodgers fans began throwing haymakers as some of the game's best sluggers went yard time and time again. It got pretty ugly before a few more fans stepped in to break things up. "Even...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros

On Tuesday, the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The New York Yankees sent six players to the Midsummer Classic, the most in the majors. Among them is the front runner for American League MVP at the break in Aaron Judge. Judge struck out in both […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Varitek
Person
Bronson Arroyo
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jonathan Papelbon
Person
Derek Jeter
PWMania

Jim Ross Reacts to Cleavage Photo of Natalya and Her Sister

WWE star Natalya shared a cleavage photo of her chilling in their pool with her sister Jenni. Natalya wrote the following as the caption:. “THE NEIDHARTS! (How pretty is my sister Jenni?! She never believes me when I tell her!)”. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded with the following message:. “She’s...
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfield Mookie Betts is having a fantastic season. Going into the All-Star break, he is hitting .265 with 20 home runs, 63 runs scored, 47 runs batted in and six stolen bases. The home runs and runs scored are among the league leaders. That prompted him to be voted upon by […] The post Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Yankees Red Sox
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Chris Berman Photo Goes Viral: Sports World Reacts

On Monday, ESPN's panel for its coverage of the Home Run Derby included Chris Berman, Tim Kurkjian and Jeff Passan. While the focus was supposed to be on the actual Home Run Derby, fans couldn't get over the fact that Berman towered over Kurkjian and Passan. There's a photo of...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanBuzz

Bud Selig Ruined the MLB All-Star Game 20 Years Ago. It’s Still Broken

There’s nothing worse than a tie. The vulgar adage aside, ties are truly a lose-lose situation for everyone involved. In the NFL a tie signifies a boring horrible game and saddles each team with an ugly extra column in their record. Seriously, do you want me to talk about the 8-7-1 Baltimore Ravens? It’s gross aesthetically, but that’s not the point.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy