Jonathan Papelbon: ESPN should make documentary on 'real captain' for 'whipping' Alex Rodriguez

Jonathan Papelbon seems to think ESPN is airing a documentary series on the wrong captain.

The morning after “The Captain” aired, premiering the first of a seven-part series on Derek Jeter, the former Red Sox closer tweeted that the sports network should make a different documentary on the captain that is more synonymous with his former franchise.

“Hey ESPN,” Papelbon tweeted. “When y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A-Rod’s ass let me know!”

That “real captain” is of course Jason Varitek, the former Boston catcher and captain who famously tangled with Alex Rodriguez during the summer of 2004, when A-Rod was plunked in the elbow by Bronson Arroyo, leading the new Yankee star to have some words for the Boston righty.

Varitek, catching that day, got into Rodriguez’s face, shared a few pleasantries, and shoved his miss in A-Rod’s face before the benches emptied. It was another chapter in what had been the height of the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry.

Papelbon wouldn’t arrive until the following season, but was teammates with Varitek until 2011.

