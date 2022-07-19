ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

West Virginia veteran, last surviving WWII USS John Hood crew member dies at 100

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H5hm_0gl74QbH00

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — Grafton native, philanthropist and last surviving member of the WWII USS John Hood, Otha Compton Jr. passed away Friday evening, according to his obituary.

Compton celebrated his 100th birthday in April of this year. His obituary reads that he was at Stone Rise Transitional Care Center in Clarksburg when he died.

Last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, dies at 98

He was inducted into the United States Navy in 1942 and was awarded three Bronze Stars, the Asiatic and Pacific Ribbons and the Victory Medal for his service. He co-founded the Bridgeport American Legion Post 68, served on the board of the Salvation Army and was a member of the Elks, VFW.

The USS John Hood was a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer used during WWII and named for Rear Admiral John Hood. The ship fought in the North Pacific throughout the war.

Compton worked in the coal industry, insurance and real estate throughout his life. In 1961, he established what would become Compton Bowling Lanes on Old Route 50 East.

101-year-old West Virginia WWII veteran dies

Memorial contributions can be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Building Fund, 251 Worthington Dr., Bridgeport, WV 26330; or Amedisys Hospice, 67 Casino Dr., Anmoore, WV 26323.

According to his obituary, calling hours are at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and at the Bridgeport United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
wvexplorer.com

Lesser-known facts about Coffindaffer's roadside crosses

SUTTON, W.Va.—One night in 1984, the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer had an epiphany. God called him, he explained afterward, to erect sets of three crosses across the land to recall Christ's crucifixion at Calvary. He would raise them wherever he could and start nearby—in the foothills west of the Allegheny Mountains in central West Virginia.
SUTTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Buckwheat Cakes’ sign makes it to Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce recently received a grant for a historic sign that recognizes the County’s favorite food. This “Buckwheat Cakes” sign was installed on June 22 across from the Kingwood Community Building. Buckwheat cakes are served annually at the community building during the Buckwheat Festival. Buckwheat cakes were […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Marion County US 250 project extended

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A construction project on U.S. 250 in Marion County has caused major delays for drivers and is not expected to improve soon.  West Virginia Division of Highways crews have been taking out loose materials like trees and rocks from the hillside between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House in White […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Grafton, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
Grafton, WV
Government
Bridgeport, WV
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, WV
Grafton, WV
Obituaries
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Harrison County Courthouse to reopen Monday

UPDATE: JULY 22, 11 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Power was restored to the Harrison County Courthouse Friday, the Harrison County Administrator confirmed, though, the building is extremely hot since it lost power on Wednesday. Since the building needs time to cool off, it will reopen on Monday morning. “We apologize for the inconvenience to the […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVU launches Small Satellite Center with federal funds

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s new West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence (WVSSCE) is getting $911,708 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. According to a press release from Sen Joe Manchin’s Office (D-WV), the money will support salaries, supplies, travel, equipment and contractual...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Obituary#Us Navy#Asiatic#Pacific Ribbons#The Salvation Army#Vfw#Fletcher#Memorial#Worthington#Amedisys Hospice#Burnside Funeral Home
Farm and Dairy

5 Properties- 456 Ares total. Harrison, Kanawha, Ritchie, Calhoun Counties WV. See WWW.Kaufmanauctionswv.com for more details.

456 +/- Acres Total, 5 Properties, 122 Acres, 33 Acres Harrison County, 280 Acres Kanawha County, Building & 2 Acres Ritchie County,. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Ghostly tale of Burnt House lives through strange town name

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va.—Motorists traveling WV-47 between Weston and Parkersburg are sure to have noticed the village of Burnt House and wondered about the name. Like every good town name in West Virginia, there's a story behind it. In this case, it's a ghost story. The tale goes something like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WDTV

Bridgeport nominates new police chief

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has named its pick for a new chief of police. Mark Rogers has officially been named as the City’s pick for Bridgeport’s new police chief after serving as interim chief, according to a City Council agenda. Bridgeport’s former chief of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been life-flighted to the hospital following a rollover on Rt. 50 near Salem. The single-vehicle accident happened just before noon on Rt. 50 near Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The accident closed both westbound lanes of Rt. 50 for over...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Construction underway for new humane society in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of planning a new facility, construction for the Marion County Humane Society’s new location is underway. The new site on Locust Avenue in Fairmont will be a larger facility that can hold more animals, providing them with better care. Officials with the humane...
FAIRMONT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawyer says West Virginia judge pointed gun at her in courtroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation has accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a handgun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Attorney Lauren Varnado had been defending the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation in the New Martinsville, West Virginia courtroom of Judge David W. Hummel Jr. when she said the judge pulled out a Colt .45 pistol from a shoulder holster underneath his robe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Little League Baseball State Tournament Updates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a big night for little league teams in Martinsburg and Charleston. Over in Martinsburg, Bridgeport (10-12) took on Hurricane for the state title, coming away with a 4-1 win. The victory earned the team their first state title and regional berth since 2016. Down...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 flown to hospital after flatbed crash on Route 50

SALEM, W.Va. – The person who was trapped in a flatbed truck following a crash on Route 50 has been removed from the vehicle and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, officials told a 12 News reporter. According to a reporter on scene, one lane of Route...
SALEM, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy