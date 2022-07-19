ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

How gas prices have changed in Alabama in the last week

By Stacker
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJzzy_0gl74DN400
Here are Alabama’s most recent gas prices by the numbers. (Photo: Getty Images)

(STACKER) – The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas dropped from 9.41 million barrels per day to 8.06 million b/d last week, while gasoline stocks increased by nearly 6 million barrels week-over-week.

In pockets of the U.S., primarily in the south, gas prices have dipped below the $4 per gallon benchmark. According to a CNN analysis of OPIS data, 61% of gas stations in South Carolina and Texas are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon; in Georgia and Mississippi, more than half of all surveyed gas stations are posting similarly low prices.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Alabama. Gas prices are as of July 18. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Alabama by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.09

– Week change: -$0.16 (-3.9%)

– Year change: +$1.25 (+44.2%)

– Gas tax: $0.24 per gallon (#33 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.63 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.26

– Week change: -$0.14 (-2.6%)

– Year change: +$2.22 (+72.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.64 (6/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Alabama

#1. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: $4.18

#2. Mobile: $4.17

#3. Birmingham: $4.12

#4. Montgomery: $4.11

#5. Huntsville: $4.10

#6. Florence-Muscle Shoals: $4.08

#7. Decatur: $4.08

#8. Gadsden: $4.08

#9. Dothan: $4.05

#10. Anniston-Oxford: $4.01

#11. Auburn: $3.97

#12. Tuscaloosa: $3.94

#13. Russell County: $3.93

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.90

#2. Hawaii: $5.60

#3. Alaska: $5.35

States with the least expensive gas

#1. South Carolina: $4.02

#2. Texas: $4.03

#3. Georgia: $4.04

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Gadsden, AL
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Auburn, AL
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Dothan, AL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare for $10 Gas

Gasoline at $10 a gallon would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Georgia

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
GEORGIA STATE
Money

Here's Where Gas Prices Are Dropping Back Under $4 a Gallon

Gas prices are finally falling back to earth — and drivers in many parts of the country are back to paying less than $4 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is now $4.52, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents less than a week ago and 50 cents less than the all-time high of $5.02 when prices peaked in mid-June. Nationally, gas prices have been creeping lower for more than a month straight.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Aaa#Cnn#Opis#World Population Review#Diesel
CNBC

These are America’s 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges

Inflation is almost impossible to escape nowadays, but some states are more affordable than others. Working families are looking to live in places where they get more for their dollar. CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study ranks the states based on an index of prices for a broad...
BUSINESS
CBS 42

Brawl erupts during Louisiana funeral

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been charged after violence erupted during a funeral Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana, for the victim of a shooting. It happened just before noon at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church during services for 24-year-old Orlando Puryear, Jr., who was fatally shot July 4 in southwest Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS 42

Nurse reported missing during trip to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a nurse who went missing after leaving her home in Columbia, South Carolina to head to Alabama. Shauna Brown, 39, was last seen July 10, according to her mother, Mozella Brown. Brown said her daughter, a nurse at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, had left early that morning to head to Samford University in Birmingham to complete her clinicals to become a nurse practitioner. Brown said her daughter had been taking online classes from Samford.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS 42

Sheriff: Missing man believed to have died in ATV accident in south Alabama

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a man has been located after an extensive search by friends, family and law enforcement. Sheriff Tom Boatwright says it appears Colt Brantley was involved in an ATV accident, though the investigation...
CBS 42

Search underway for missing woman in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning. Quindalene Jean Osayanren, 67, was last seen in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest just after 9:30 a.m. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants and shoes with a braided wig. She is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 140 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy