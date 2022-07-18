ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Easy, Super Cheap Ways to Beat the Montana Heat

By Michelle
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a good old-fashioned heat wave across Montana this week with some parts of the state to see triple digits. Most of us will be hovering in the 90s for at least a week, so we wanted to share our super easy ways to keep your cool. Our most...

newstalk955.com

Field & Stream

Watch: Moose Walks on the Roof of Montana Saloon

You’re staying at a fancy lodge and, though it may just be your imagination, you could swear you hear some clomping around on the roof—probably some kind of heavy-footed raccoon trapped in the crawl space. So you step out to have a look, and there’s the problem, plain to see. You’ve got a moose on the roof.
BGR.com

Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana

Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Independent

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

River flows, new fish bypass make for unpredictable paddlefish season

It was a wild paddlefish season, but not so much for harvest rates as for weird weather and river flows. The 2022 Yellow Tag paddlefish season on the Yellowstone and lower Missouri rivers ended June 30 with a final estimated harvest of 769 fish. It was an interesting season that started with minimal river flows and poor expectations that snowpack would change the situation. However, mountain snowstorms and rain showers in late May changed river flow conditions dramatically. Low flows early and high flows late, combined with a new fish bypass channel at Intake Diversion Dam, made for many unknowns regarding paddlefish harvest expectations.
105.5 The Fan

Friends & Family Go Head to Head at Boise’s Snake River Stampede

Idaho's famous Snake River Stampede is in full swing. Nampa's Ford Idaho Center has been transformed yet again to be the home for some of the best rodeo entertainment in the country. Last week over 1,000 roping teams competed in Homedale Idaho to qualify to compete at the Snake River Stampede this week. There were six divisions and the top three teams from each. Totaling in 18 very talented teams going through and are competing for more than $10,000 in prize money.
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

