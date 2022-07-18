Easy, Super Cheap Ways to Beat the Montana Heat

Idaho's famous Snake River Stampede is in full swing. Nampa's Ford Idaho Center has been transformed yet again to be the home for some of the best rodeo entertainment in the country. Last week over 1,000 roping teams competed in Homedale Idaho to qualify to compete at the Snake River Stampede this week. There were six divisions and the top three teams from each. Totaling in 18 very talented teams going through and are competing for more than $10,000 in prize money.

