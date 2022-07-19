ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Colorado Diesel Duramax Engine Built Out For 2022 Model Year

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Chevy Colorado is offered as the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, teeing up the arrival of an all-new third generation for the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Chevy Colorado diesel Duramax engine has been built out for the 2022 model...

