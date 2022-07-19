ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Role rehearsal

Nature.com
 3 days ago

There is more to becoming a successful scientist than just developing good experimental technique. A principle investigator, a head of a genetics start-up and a journal editor were on a panel at a symposium. This isn't the set up to a joke, it really happened. The panel was a session for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Intuitive physics learning in a deep-learning model inspired by developmental psychology

Correction to: Nature Human Behaviour https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-022-01394-8, published online 11 July 2022. In the version of this article initially published, in the sixth paragraph of the main text, the text now reading "In the present work, we introduce a much richer video corpus, the Physical Concepts dataset (https://github.com/deepmind/physical_concepts)," originally listed placeholder text instead of the dataset link. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Power laws in physics

Getting the most from power-law-type data can be challenging. James Sethna points out some of the pitfalls in studying power laws arising from emergent scale invariance, as well as important opportunities. Power laws arise in many fields of knowledge - from word usage in linguistics, to income distributions in economics....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic instability from a single S phase after whole-genome duplication

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04578-4Published online 30 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, the third sentence of the abstract, now reading "This is a key question because single whole-genome duplication events such as cytokinesis failure can promote tumorigenesis9 and DNA double-strand breaks10" was truncated and did not mention double-strand breaks or cite ref. 10 (Pedersen, R. S. et al. Profiling DNA damage response following mitotic perturbations. Nat. Commun. 7, 13887 (2016)). The reference has now been included in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Allocation#Academic Research#Scientific Research#Pi
Nature.com

No time to waste - let's reduce research waste in ecology

This is a story about how we came to do work on research waste in ecology, what we have learned, and what we will do about it. Written from the perspectives of all the co-authors. How it started & what we learned. AC: In 2020 I was applying for an...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

A Perspective That Promotes Resilience

Having an internal locus of control is linked to a sense of personal accountability, motivation, and hope. Intentionally shifting one's perspective has the ability to lift mood, but to make it permanent requires commitment. Developing an internal locus of control promotes resilience. Caroline Barron, a junior in the Humanities Honors...
AUSTIN, TX
Nature.com

Profiling spatial gene activity in marmoset embryos

You have full access to this article via your institution. Spatial transcriptomics of the marmoset embryo unveils insights into the molecular landscape of post-implantation development and provides a reference dataset of cell and tissue identity and the mechanistic attributes of germ layer formation. The knowledge gains of the developmental coordinates of early gastrulation point to the utility of this non-human primate for modeling post-implantation development of human embryos.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inosine boosts fat burning

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) dissipates energy as heat, in a process known as thermogenesis. Activation or expansion of BAT have emerged as attractive anti-obesity strategies, but approaches so far have been limited by poor efficacy or serious side-effects. Writing in Nature, Niemann et al. now report that increasing extracellular inosine levels in mice promotes BAT thermogenesis and browning of white adipose tissue (WAT), resulting in increased energy expenditure and protection from diet-induced obesity.
OBESITY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Mitochondrial ROS drive cell cycle progression

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. As by-products of mitochondrial respiration, reactive oxygen species (ROS) also function as signalling molecules affecting a variety of cellular processes. Previous studies indicated a stimulatory effect of low ROS levels on cell proliferation. Now, Kirova et al. provide new mechanistic insight on how ROS signals are integrated into cell cycle control through a direct interaction with cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Endogenous retroviruses steer transcriptional condensates away from pluripotency

The impact of endogenous retrovirus silencing during mammalian development is poorly understood. A new study shows that their abnormal reactivation in pluripotent cells dismantles key gene regulatory networks by perturbing transcriptional condensates linked to super-enhancer function. A surprise of the genome sequence era has been that much of mammalian genomes...
SCIENCE
Popular Science

A self-aware robot taught itself how to use its body

Say you wake up and you find that you’ve transformed into a six legged insect. This might be a rather disruptive experience, but if you carry on, you’ll probably want to find out what your new body can and can’t do. Perhaps you’ll find a mirror. Perhaps, with a little bit of time, you might be able to acclimatize to this new shape.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Networked Consciousness

Let us assume for a minute that conscious experience is the most fundamental aspect of reality, instead of materialism. The materialistic perception of reality is that we live in a physical universe, where objects such as a water bottle are discrete and independent from consciousness. Imagine for a second that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: A multiple species, continent-wide, million-phenotype agronomic plant dataset

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-00898-8, published online 23 April 2021. The authors wish to publish the following disclaimer relating to the use of data from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) in the dataset associated with this article, following concerns raised by GRDC:. This dataset is based predominantly on...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Learning over a lifetime

You have full access to this article via your institution. Bing Liu was road testing a self-driving car, when suddenly something went wrong. The vehicle had been operating smoothly until it reached a T-junction and refused to move. Liu and the car’s other occupants were baffled. The road they were on was deserted, with no pedestrians or other cars in sight. “We looked around, we noticed nothing in the front, or in the back. I mean, there was nothing,” says Liu, a computer engineer at the University of Illinois Chicago.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VIMworld Smart NFTs Are Next Evolution of Virtual Companions

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart NFTs are the next innovative evolution of NFTs pioneered by VIMworld. Known as VIMs (Virtually Integrated Metadata) on the platform, these virtual characters build layered backstories, rather than being just a collection of unchangeable pixels on the screen. These Smart NFTs grow and change based on its owner's interactions with it.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Catalytic synthesis of phenols with nitrous oxide

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04516-4 Published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, there was a typographical error in the description of the labelling experiments. The employed in situ-formed N15N18O is expected to be approximately 23% labelled, instead of the originally written 45%. This value remains correctly described in the Supplementary Information.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Slippery slabs

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. At subduction zones, one tectonic plate descends below another and gets recycled back into the mantle. Many subduction zone processes are controlled by metamorphic reactions under varying pressure-temperature (P"“T) conditions with depth, such as mineral dehydration, phase transitions, and dissolution. For example, fluid-assisted mass transfer between particular minerals along the plate interface causes the formation of slippery minerals such as serpentine, chlorite and talc, which reduce friction and aid plate motion. However, the extreme pressures experienced by slab minerals over long geological timescales are difficult to replicate in experiments, and the conditions for these reactions remain debated.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bringing artificial intelligence to business management

Artificial intelligence (AI) can support managers by effectively delegating management decisions to AI. There are, however, many organizational and technical hurdles that need to be overcome, and we offer a first step on this journey by unpacking the core factors that may hinder or foster effective decision delegation to AI.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Insights into the collapse and expansion of molecular clouds in outflows from observable pressure gradients

Juan Antonio FernÃ¡ndez-OntiverosÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-899X6Â. The jets launched by actively accreting black holes can generate massive outflows in galaxies, which could suppress or enhance star formation by rarefying or compressing clouds of molecular gas. To study the stability of such jet-impacted clouds, we performed astrochemical, thermally balanced, radiative transfer modelling of the CO and HCO+ emission of the galaxy IC 5063. We found that jet-related mechanical heating and cosmic rays contribute to the molecular gas heating rate and could even individually sustain it. Clouds excited by these mechanisms have temperatures and densities reflecting an order-of-magnitude increase in their internal pressure. Variations of their external pressure, deduced from [S"‰ii] and [N"‰ii] ionized gas emission, further reveal that some clouds are undergoing rarefaction and others compression. Our work shows a new viewpoint on plausible links between galactic outflows and star formation conditions: that of observable pressure gradients. It also emphasizes the role of cosmic rays in contributing to these gradients.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy