COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Three young teens are in trouble after firefighters say they set fire to a lakeside gazebo in Cobb County earlier this month. Firefighters were called out around 5:38 p.m. on July 7 to the 3300 block of Johnson Ferry Road in Chimney Lake subdivision near Marietta. Crews found the gazebo next to the lake was on fire. They quickly put it out and then began to investigate the cause.

15 HOURS AGO