Montgomery County, TX

Close-up: Learn more about The Meadows at Imperial Oaks neighborhood

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

The 25 home lots available in The Meadows at Imperial Oaks include...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Learn about July's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands: Legends Trace, 77386

Legends Trace is located off Birnham Woods Drive near the Grand Parkway. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Legends Trace is located in Spring in Montgomery County east of I-45 and north of the Grand Parkway. The neighborhood includes several ponds, parks, a splash pad and playgrounds. The neighborhood has access to downtown freeways and The Woodlands, and it is zoned to Conroe ISD. It is close to the shopping village of Old Town Spring and several areas where commercial growth is occurring.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy sees higher home prices in seller's market

As the housing market in Katy sees rising home prices and interest rates on mortgages, investment firms have also—in the last two years—increasingly been buying land and properties to rent instead of sell, according to property data from the Harris County Appraisal District. (Asia Armour/Community Impact Newspaper) Katy's...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe ISD Looks Back on 130 Years of Excellence—And Ahead to Many More

THE WOODLANDS, TX — At first blush, the one-room schoolhouse in the humble community of Beach does not look like much. The rough-hewn lumber facade, the low ceiling that you can reach up and touch without trying, and the well-worn student desks seem like an artifact from another era, and as you blow the dust off the cover, you cannot seem to shake the feeling that despite the building's appearance, it is important—like something that should be put behind plexiglass in a history museum. If you hazard that guess, you would happen to be right because on July 12, 1892, that new school and 11 others were consolidated by the Commissioners Court of Montgomery County, Texas, newly minted as the Conroe Independent School District.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

CCT 0724 Michael Potter

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Montgomery County is fortunate enough to have the ability to provide educational programs that can help you address some of the issues you are experiencing or at least provide topics that a vast majority of our community would like to learn more about. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Montgomery County and the Montgomery County Master Gardeners share a great facility that gives us the ability to host up to 60 participants and be able to view actual research and demonstrations in the two-acre Demonstration Gardens around our office. We have several classes coming up that…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
mocomotive.com

WILDFIRE NEAR SPLENDORA UNDER CONTROL

215PM-East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, and North Montgomery County Fire units have contained the wildfire on the end of Rutherford Road has been brought under control. The Texas Forest Service is en route to reinforce the fire line with…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/wildfire-near-splendora-under-control/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

To Go Barn coming soon to Pinehurst offering on-the-go food and grocery items

To Go Barn is coming soon to Pinehurst and will be offering on-the-go food and grocery items. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The To Go Barn, located at 35421 Hwy. 249, Pinehurst, will open July 26, according to owner Norberto Laureano. The drive-thru barn, originally built in 1875, will have frozen margaritas, daiquiris, beer, wood-fired pizza, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more along with limited grocery items, such as milk and eggs. 832-435-0313. www.togobarn.net.
PINEHURST, TX
Community Impact Houston

$550M Katy Freeway TxDOT project to span three area counties

The planned TxDOT project will start at FM 359 in Waller County, passing through Fort Bend County and end at Mason Road in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels) A $550 million proposed project to widen about 13 miles of the Katy Freeway, also known as I-10, is one step closer. The planned project will start at FM 359 in Waller County, passing through Fort Bend County and end at Mason Road in Harris County.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

