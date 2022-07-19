Man hit, killed by train in North Carolina, troopers say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit by a train from Charlotte and killed near Thomasville on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Just after 8 a.m., Joseph Craig Stone, 34, of Thomasville, was hit and killed at milepost 309.5 just south of Thomasville.

Amtrak released the following statement to FOX8:

“On July 18 Amtrak train 80 was traveling from Charlotte to New York at approximately 8:10 a.m. when an individual who was obstructing the track came into contact the train. The incident happened in Thomasville, N.C. There have been no reported injuries to the passengers or crew members. Amtrak is working with the Davis [Davidson] County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident. According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org .”

