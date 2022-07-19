ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Man hit, killed by train in North Carolina, troopers say

By Dolan Reynolds
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOZSM_0gl72kNL00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit by a train from Charlotte and killed near Thomasville on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Just after 8 a.m., Joseph Craig Stone, 34, of Thomasville, was hit and killed at milepost 309.5 just south of Thomasville.

Juvenile killed in jet-ski crash on Intracoastal Waterway

Amtrak released the following statement to FOX8:

“On July 18 Amtrak train 80 was traveling from Charlotte to New York at approximately 8:10 a.m. when an individual who was obstructing the track came into contact the train. The incident happened in Thomasville, N.C. There have been no reported injuries to the passengers or crew members. Amtrak is working with the Davis [Davidson] County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org .”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Thomasville, NC
Accidents
City
Thomasville, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Nc State#Traffic Accident#Nc State Highway Patrol
FOX8 News

Body of missing Greensboro man found after kayaking on North Carolina river

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a kayaker who was reported missing Wednesday night was recovered Thursday morning. Officials said James David Smith, 58, of Greensboro, was reported missing to the sheriff’s office around 8:30 p.m. Deputies, NC Wildlife and Harkers Island Fire Department officials were searching […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman gives her kidney to older brother to save his life

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – No sister wants to see their brother in pain. Sadly, Chanella Monroe saw her brother, Rodger Monroe, in pain for the past seven years and in dire need of a kidney transplant. Monroe and her brother come from a big family that is extremely close. The waitlist for the kidney transplant was […]
WLTX.com

12-year-old North Carolina boy shot in the head; grandfather charged

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head. Police said it happened at a home on Jarrett Street on Tuesday. Officers found the boy in the back bedroom suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He...
WXII 12

Greensboro: Fatal crash on I-40 leaves 1 woman dead, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Woman dies in crash after driver strays off road, police said. On Monday morning, a crash with injuries was reported on I-40/85 near Mount Hope Church Road. Police responded and located a truck operated by Roosevelt Gardner, 69. Gardner had been traveling east on I-40/85 when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fugitive Finders: US Marshals team with local officers to catch wanted criminals in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — “This is the U.S. Marshals Office,” an agent says outside of a North Carolina home. “We have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up.”. Those are the words heard by fugitives in the Carolinas before they’re surrounded by deputy marshals and local law enforcement officers and then taken into custody. For the dozens of wanted criminals in the area, the U.S. Marshals Office says it’s just a matter of time before they’re behind bars.
My Fox 8

Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MADISON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy